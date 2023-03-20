Joel Scott Named D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year

Joel Scott, of Black Hills State, is shown holding up a piece of the net he cut down after the Yellow Jackets defeated West Texas A&M 68-67 Tuesday at the South Central Regional Finals in Canyon, Texas, earning them a berth in the NCAA Division II Elite 8 beginning Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana. Black Hills State will face Minnesota Duluth at 11 a.m. with a trip to the Final Four at stake. Photo courtesy of Riley Baker, BHSU Sports Information
WEST HAVEN, Conn. - Black Hills State men's basketball senior Joel Scott was named NCAA D2 Conference Commissioner's Association Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.
Scott continues to haul in accolades as one of the top players in the nation, with D2CCA Player of the Year honors being the latest added to the list.
Scott is D2CCA All-American for the second straight year, after having already twice earned NABC All-American, NABC All-Region First Team, D2CCA All-Region First Team and RMAC Player of the Year. He was also recently named on the 2023 Bevo Francis Top-25 Watch List.
He was named NABC All-Region First Team for the second straight year, after having already twice earned D2CCA All-Region First Team and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Player of the Year. He was also recently named on the 2023 Bevo Francis Top-25 Watch List.
Scott is currently the third-leading scorer in the RMAC, averaging 22.8 points per game and 752 total points, 25 away from matching his points total from last season that set a program record. Scott also leads the RMAC in rebounding with 9.7 per game and 319 total rebounds.
Nationally, Scott ranks first in defensive rebounds per game (7.91) while he also ranks eighth in points and 15th in rebounds per game. Additionally, his 15 double-doubles this season ranks fifth in the nation.
Scott currently has 2,404 career total points, Scott recently cemented himself as the BHSU men's basketball all-time leading scorer and is also the third Yellow Jacket to join the 2,000-point club.
Sports Information Directors from NCAA Division II East Region schools and conferences selected the two All-Region teams. The process concludes with All-American selections announced in later this month.
This is the second year the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association has sponsored the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball All-Region and All-American teams.
