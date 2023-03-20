Joel Scott Named D2CCA Ron Lenz National Player of the Year

Joel Scott, of Black Hills State, is shown holding up a piece of the net he cut down after the Yellow Jackets defeated West Texas A&M 68-67 Tuesday at the South Central Regional Finals in Canyon, Texas, earning them a berth in the NCAA Division II Elite 8 beginning Tuesday in Evansville, Indiana. Black Hills State will face Minnesota Duluth at 11 a.m. with a trip to the Final Four at stake. Photo courtesy of Riley Baker, BHSU Sports Information

WEST HAVEN, Conn. - Black Hills State men's basketball senior Joel Scott was named NCAA D2 Conference Commissioner's Association Ron Lenz National Player of the Year.

Scott continues to haul in accolades as one of the top players in the nation, with D2CCA Player of the Year honors being the latest added to the list.

