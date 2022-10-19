This is the first part of a two-part series.
Joe Maddon has invested decades of his life into baseball, and as a manager, he won a pair of pennants, a World Series title and made millions of dollars.
He also has a wealth of stories.
Maddon, 68, managed the Tampa Bay Rays, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels, but before he took the helm of big-league teams, he spent many years manning the ship in baseball’s lower rungs. It was hard work for low pay, but he collected a wealth of stories.
Maddon has a South Dakota story ready to share during a wide-ranging 30-minute interview to promote his new book, “The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life,” written with sportswriter and author Tom Verducci.
“Well, with South Dakota, we played in Sturgis when I was with the Boulder Collegians, supposed to play back-to-back-to-back doubleheaders,” he recalled. “And the first one got rained out. This was 1980.
“And so we ended up playing two triple-headers. And I was a player-coach on that team,” Maddon said. “We won all six games, and I caught the last one with Dave Seiler pitching.”
The Collegians were a summer collegiate team that existed from 1964-80. Maddon played for them in 1975 before starting a brief minor league playing career.
Realizing his future was as a coach and manager, not a player, he returned to Boulder in 1980 to make the transition. The team was loaded with talent, including future Hall of Fame outfielder Tony Gwynn, slugger Joe Carter, whose homer won the 1993 World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays, and other future big leaguers.
Businessman Bauldie Moschetti, who owned a liquor store in Boulder, also invested in baseball. He was the owner of the Collegians. Maddon worked at the Baseline liquor store during the off-season, and years later, proposed to his second wife Jaye Sousoures at 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Moschetti’s liquor store as a tribute to his summers in Boulder.
He recalled the trip to Sturgis in the summer of 1980, driving the owner’s Pontiac with five players stuffed inside.
“The exhaust system was like the worst. By the time I got there I was ready to throw up,” Maddon said. “And of all people, (future Astros pitcher) Jimmy Deshaies was sitting in the middle in the back and Jimmy’s like 6-5.
“So these, these are the things that you do that nobody ever could ever have an appreciation for,” he recalled with a laugh. “But it was both hysterical and horrible. But to play six games in two days …”
Maddon has achieved fame and overwhelming success on the baseball diamond. But he’s not happy with the current state of the game he has devoted his life to and loves passionately.
Maddon took the previously woeful Tampa Bay Rays to the postseason four times, winning the American League pennant in 2008. Moving to Chicago, he led the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908, winning a championship in a thrilling seven-game series in 2016.
Witty, relaxed and charming, Maddon was on top of the game. But that has changed, with two teams dismissing him in less than three years and his methods questioned by a new generation of baseball executives.
Baseball has changed, and not always for the better, Maddon says in his new book.
Maddon, 68, discussed the book, baseball and his colorful life on and off the field in a wide-ranging interview. He was eloquent, opinionated and optimistic about his return to the field.
Maddon used mottos and mantras to communicate with his players, including: “Do simple better,” “Try not to suck,” “Don’t ever permit the pressure to exceed the pleasure,” “See it with first-time eyes,” and “Tell me what you think, not what you heard.” In the book, he explains
what he means with those phrases, and how he tried to convey his message to young, gifted men trying to unlock the secrets of baseball.
Maddon tells readers what he thinks — about baseball, the changes in how front-office executives deal with managers and coaches, what it was like to manage superstars like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, how the Cubs snapped a 108-year streak without winning a World Series, and much more in the new book.
He also discusses being cut loose by the Cubs after the 2019 season, and fired by the Angels in the midst of the 2022 season.
Three years ago, Cubs President Theo Epstein and Maddon sat down and, over “several” bottles of wine, agreed to end his time with the team after five seasons. Epstein, who had guided the Red Sox to ending their long championship drought before coming to Chicago, said he loved Maddon and considered him a lifelong friend, but it was time for a change in field leadership.
Epstein has since left the Cubs and is now a “special consultant” to baseball, charged with improving the game and making it more appealing to fans.
Maddon said he holds no grudges against either team. He calls Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who stunned him by firing him, a friend and said he wishes the team success in the future. The Angels are developing some talented young pitchers, Maddon said.
That’s something he saw as a veteran baseball man who had learned how to spot talent and develop players to perform at the highest level. It’s what successful managers have done for more than a century, but things have changed, he said.
“My point is that the manager’s role has been diminished to becoming a middle manager,” Maddon said. “There’s so much influence from the front office before the game, and I mean before the game, like, right before you go out to the dugout, there’s attempted influence. That makes it difficult because the manager’s got a tough enough job in order to try to make the decisions during the game.
“And yes, I want information and yes, we want to be possibly made aware of things that we’re not aware of at the moment. But it gets to the point where it becomes overbearing and it becomes interfering, and that’s the part that needs to go away,” he said. “Like anything else, it’s just like the government, there needs to be a separation of power in order for it to run smoothly. Everybody’s got a job to do: Your job.”
Will he have a job next season? Does he want to manage again?
Maddon said his agent is in talks with teams to put him back in the dugout in 2023, and he wants to return to a dugout — “if I can find the right dance partner.”
Bicycling and a book
He started working on the book in 2020. Maddon was in his first spring training since he had been hired to manage the Angels, and was living in his RV in an RV park in Mesa, Ariz. Major League Baseball, like much of life, was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So I extended my stay and was there for about three months and I would ride my bike around this large RV park. I had a Dictaphone in my pocket with the microphone attached to my shirt, and I would just talk. And that’s how I did it,” he said. “I had about 100 hours worth of tapings, whatever you want to call them. And I would send them to Tommy Verducci and (literary agent) David Black and (Twelve Books publisher) Shawn Desmond would come back and they would direct me to get deeper into certain areas. And that’s that’s how it came about, purely with their direction and me riding a bicycle.”
Maddon thought he had completed the book when the Angels fired him on June 7 with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.
“It was finished. After we had left the Angels, they came back to me and asked me if I would do something there. And I said, ‘Of course,’” he said. “So that didn’t take long. That was maybe a week’s work.”
Was that rough to write about?
“No, it’s not difficult at all. I was never angry at anybody. I was just upset,” Maddon said. “I was happy that the coaches weren’t let go and I was. Just getting over the initial shock because I was really not expecting that at all. But when Perry told me that, we had a really nice conversation, talked about a lot of things and that was it. So I’ve since talked to Perry, still consider him a friend. But I mean, leaving the organization was not easy because that’s where I was pretty much baseball born.”
Maddon coached and managed the Angels from 1994-2005, serving as a scout, camp director, first base coach, bench coach, and, on three occasions, interim manager.
In the book, he examines how the role of managers has evolved, looking at legendary field generals like Earl Weaver, who won four pennants and one World Series while keeping the Baltimore Orioles at the top of baseball for more than a decade, and Billy Martin, the fiery and often-fired baseball genius who won wherever he went, but soon wore out his welcome and was dismissed.
Maddon offers special praise for Gene Mauch, considered a legend by other managers and many baseball people for his incredible knowledge of the game. Mauch managed the Phillies, Expos, Twins and Angels but never won a league pennant or managed in a World Series.
“God, when he spoke, it was just like, so sure,” Maddon said. “You just knew and believed everything that came out of his mouth to you was thought about, was dissected, was experienced, it was felt, it was all of those things. And you just believed whatever he said to you was accurate.”
Today, managers have to answer to the front office staff, including direct orders on lineups and who can play in a game. The old-time managers would not have responded well to that, Maddon said.
“It just wouldn’t happen. I mean, it couldn’t happen. At that time, everything was structured,” he said. “Baseball was baseball. It was run by baseball people.”
Maddon said players were required to try to do everything well then — hit, hit with power, field, play defense, throw and run well. Now, the game is being broken down into specialties.
Coaches had more authority to teach and help players develop necessary skills before they were promoted to the big leagues. But that is disappearing, Maddon said.
“You knew you had earned your opportunities, nothing was ever given. And the guys today, if they spend two months in AAA and do well, they expect a call-up,” he said. “Gosh, you could have spent two years hitting .300 in the Pacific Coast League and never get a chance in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s into the ‘90s. So that’s the part that’s drastically changed and that’s the part that’s missed. And there’s a charisma that’s involved in that. There’s characters involved in that that the game doesn’t necessarily breed anymore.”
Maddon said players were taught and prepared better in the past, with longtime baseball men like Cal Ripken Sr., Hub Kittle, George Kissell, Ron Plaza — and Joe Maddon — running camps to teach fundamentals.
“The game was taught properly and it was broken down. And, there’s another part mentioned in the book and I have a concern with this: Who’s passing the game along to the next generation of coaches, not even the players, because the minor leagues, to me, there’s so many wonderful, really good, experienced baseball men out there that are able to teach the game and teach it well,” he said. “They’re unemployed and they can’t get a job because the methods that are being sought after, where you’re supposed to be able to get information and present it to minor league players, just not necessarily wisdom and experience, that’s going away. “And I was the beneficiary of some great, I mean great, coaches that permitted me to get to the point where I am right now and understand the game as well as I do.”
Maddon was surprised to see Angels executives spend more time in the clubhouse, dressing in the same room as the coaches. That’s another change he doesn’t support.
“So really it does discourage open conversation among coaches, regardless if you’re friends, whatever. There’s still a superior-to-an-inferior situation going on there where people that are actually in charge will intimidate conversation,” he said. “Even if they’re not right there, you’re still not going to say certain things, and you’re always going to be looking over your shoulder to make sure if you want to say something confidential to somebody else, or just vent.”
See Thursday’s edition for Part 2.
