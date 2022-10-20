This is part two of a two-part series.
Joe Maddon picks the Astros to win the World Series
Maddon is disappointed he is not managing in the postseason, but he remains a baseball fan, so he will watch the games closely. He admires the powerhouse teams assembled by the Dodgers and Yankees, but said he thinks the Astros might be the last team standing in early November. Ace right-hander Justin Verlander, who went 18-4 with a 1.75 era at the age of 39, is a big reason for his assement.
“I like Houston a lot,” he said. “I like their pitching a lot. (Yordan) Alvarez to me is one of the best young hitters in the game. I like their whole lineup. I like Houston’s everything. I like their vibe, I like the way they play.”
Maddon managed in the postseason eight times, guiding the Rays and the Cubs to the playoffs four times each, winning a pennant for both and a title for the long-suffering Chicago franchise. He also was a coach when the Angels won the 2002 World Series, so he has a plethora of October experience. Sitting it out this year is disappointing.
“It’s different. It’s no fun to watch the games when you’re not participating. You go to spring training and it’s all about this,” he said. “It’s all about getting your group to this time of the year, getting into that playoff weather. It’s the most fun time of the season. And you put it out there, everything you’ve worked on comes to a head at that moment and you try to be the best and play the last game of the season and win it. I do miss that. The playoffs are really a spectacular time of the year.”
The Angels had a winning record before they lost 12 in a row. Maddon thinks he had a chance to steer them out of that ditch and get them into the postseason tourney.
“I don’t know. I mean, that was the concept. I mean, we started out so well and then hit that one skid and then it was over,” he said. “They probably had the best start they’d had in a long time. And then a myriad of things went wrong. The bullpen was struggling. Trouty and Ohtani were struggling simultaneously. It just was just a lot of guys having a bad moment and then you don’t win games and that’s just part of the thing. That’s why you play 162. But yeah, going into camp, I had every intention, we had every intention of getting to the playoffs this year and that was our goal.”
He managed two of the greatest players in the game, 2021 American League Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese star who is both one of the best pitchers in baseball and one of the most powerful hitters, and center fielder Mike Trout, who has three MVP awards and been named to 10 All-Star Games but a scant three-game postseason record.
Ohtani is locked in a battle with Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who hit 62 homers, for the AL MVP award. Maddon said he can’t decide between the two who should get it.
“I honestly, and I’m not trying to get out of this in any way, shape or form, I really believe they both deserve it,” he said. “I mean, Judge has pretty much gotten them there. Take Aaron Judge’s year away from the Yankees and they are not the Yankees. They’re not in this position right now, no way. So he was that important.
“And of course, his home run record is substantial. I would have loved that he won the Triple Crown. That was what I was really rooting for more than the home run record.”
Ohtani was even better this year than last season, Maddon said.
“And last year he wins the MVP, and this year the team has not done well. So there’s going to be people that make that argument that he hasn’t won so that could be the most valuable player,” he said. “Although I’ve seen A-Rod be the MVP on the last-place team in Texas.
“Truly it needs to be divided this year. I don’t even know how you would do that or not,” Maddon said. “It’s easy to say that they’re both deserving this year.”
The Angels had been cautious with how they handled Ohtani, allowing him to pitch 10 games in 2018, none in 2019 and just two in 2020. In 2021, he persuaded the team to allow him to pitch regularly in the rotation and be the full-time designated hitter.
Ohtani responded by hitting 46 homers, knocking in 100 runs and stealing 26 bases while going 9-2 on the mound with an era of 3.18, throwing 130.1 innings and racking up 156 strikeouts with just 44 walks.
He was the one of the most dangerous hitters in the league AND one of the best pitchers, earning the MVP award.
Ohtani had another amazing season in 2022, hammering 34 homers with 95 RBI while being even better as a pitcher, going 15-9 with an era of 2.33 and amassing 219 strikeouts with again just 44 walks, this time in 166 innings.
Maddon said he was confident the 6-5 Ohtani, a truly gifted athlete, could handle the double duty.
“I wanted to do it the year before and we couldn’t. My first year there, it was difficult, he was coming off of injuries and it was hard to put it all together,” he said. “But one of the first things I talked to Perry about the next year, 2021, is, how do you feel about this? Because I really want to see him do this and Perry felt the same way. So it’s an easy conclusion. He needed to do that. That’s why he signed up. That’s why he came to the United States. That’s why he came to the Angels, to fulfill his destiny.”
He said Ohtani had to be allowed to perform to his full abilities. He is a unique talent, doing things no other player has before, or had the ability to do, Maddon said.
“That’s part of our issues. I bring this up in the book more than one time, that we have this tendency to get in the way of other people’s greatness because of our methods, our thoughts, how we think things are supposed to be done,” he said. “And you’re really subtracting from this genius talent that this guy is. So get out of the way. Get out of the way. There’s too much interference in the game. Analytics has caused way too much interference.
“We’ve gotten away just from the game itself, and that’s what I really discuss a lot,” he said. “When a player or a person is great, do not interfere with their greatness.”
Ohtani is a tremendous hitter and pitcher, and he also is one of the fastest players in the game. The Angels use him as a designated hitter, but Maddon said he would be a Gold Glove outfielder and could play first base or third base effectively, too.
“Oh, my God. He could play anywhere. Absolutely,” he said. “Be a great, great outfielder. I’ve seen him shag in batting practice.”
Trout is 31, and starting to show signs of his age. He missed most of the 2021 season, and
although he hit 40 homers in 2022, his speed has dissipated and he is increasingly battling injuries.
By all measurements, Trout is one of the greatest players of all time, but he has received far less attention than many other stars. His lack of exposure in October, when the bright lights are on, is a factor, Maddon said.
“Yeah, that’s part of it. The fact that the Angels play on the West Coast, they’re on late at night, a lot of folks don’t get an opportunity to see them,” he said. “So the abilities of Michael and Shohei, people might watch a video or a replay or whatever, but a highlight. They never really get to watch it or see it in person. That’s the part that’s difficult because the game needs attractive players and people like these two guys.”
Maddon’s track record — 1,382 wins vs 1,216 losses, a .532 winning percentage with eight playoff berths, two pennants and the World Series title — makes him a leading candidate for many teams in search of a savior who also is a media and fan favorite.
“I’ve had, through my agent, different feelers,” he said. “I’ve had many conversations, but there’s nothing substantial because the season is not over. When the season is over, that’s when I expect people will reach out.
“And part of the timing of the book coming out is that people know exactly how I feel about the game and where it’s going and how I’d like to be able to help influence it, get it back to where it had been, if given the opportunity,” he said. “So yeah, I’m totally interested. I need the right dance partner. We have to be philosophically aligned and baseball has to come first and math becomes secondary again. If that were the case, I’d love to work somewhere.”
Maddon was celebrated for embracing modern baseball methods when he was hired by Tampa Bay.
He said he still is attuned to improved ways to understand the game, but insists the traditional approach has great value as well.
“I want to make clear: I’m still interested and I want this information — and it’s information. I know it’s called analytics. It’s info, it’s intel, it’s scouting,” he said. “Where it’s gotten out of control is that at that point when it first began, it was accumulated. They were trying to take a lot of the load off the coaches. In other words, coaches were doing a lot of this research on their own. And then the concern was that they would not have enough time to then work with the players.
“So these analytical staffs have grown, grown and grown and grown to the point where there are so many of them,” Maddon said. “And now there’s so much emphasis among presidents and front offices or general managers that they’re hiring these large groups. And so they’re asking them to develop information or analytics to present to the group.
“And now they’ve actually become more powerful than coaches. Coaches are now the inferior in this relationship,” he said. “And the analytical dudes are the people that are in charge. And that needs to stop because baseball right now is answering to analytics. Analytics needs to be part of the game. Absolutely. Coaches need to reestablish their pecking order of power within the clubhouse.”
He said once the information is handed over to the field staff, the analysts need to get out of the way.
“And then the analyst goes back upstairs and prepares for tomorrow or the next series,” Maddon said. “That’s what I believe. And that’s gotten totally backwards.”
Any team that wants to hire him has to accept that.
“Yeah. That would be a part of it. I would definitely need to have coaches to be empowered. And of course, the manager empowered, the coaches empowered, a pecking order set up,” he said. “We’re absolutely having the best analytical department that money can buy, but that’s what they are. They’re not there to coach. They’re not there to give information or present information to the players unless the coach asks for it. But the coach makes that decision or the manager makes that decision, not the GM or the president.”
Part one of thid story was published Tuesday
