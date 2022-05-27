Jesse Marty inducted into Newell High School Hall of Fame

NEWELL — Jesse Marty was named to the Newell High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Marty was a multi-sport athlete for the Irrigators; lettering in football and track all four years of high school.
In 1961-62, at the Little Ten Conference. Marty placed first in the 100-yard dash, 200-yard dash, long jump, and the low hurdles, where he broke the school and conference records.
He ran the 200-yard dash in 23.1, and ran the anchor leg of the the sprint medley, which was also a school record.
In 1962-63 at the West River Conference, Marty set a conference and school record in the 100-yard dash by turning in a time of 10.2 seconds, which was held for over 50 years.
After graduating from Newell High School, Marty attended Southern State College from 1963-67.
He lettered all four years in football and track at Southern State.
