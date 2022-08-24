The Badlands Circuit Steer Roping finals was held Saturday at Days of ’76 rodeo grounds, in Deadwood. Pictured at the top: J.R. Olson sets the trip on a steer. The Whitewood rider completed this effort in 11.8 seconds to win the fifth go-round and secure second place in the average. Pictured left, Miles Williams of Gillette, Wyo., throws his rope on a steer. His time of 22.0 seconds was good for third place in the fourth go-round.
Pioneer photos by
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.