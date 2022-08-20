Jess Tierney wins Badlands Circuit average title

Hermosa’s Jess Tierney is in the midst of an 11.5-second effort during Saturday’s steer roping event. That time enabled him to win the third go-round on his way to the average title. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

DEADWOOD — Hermosa’s Jess Tierney secured the average title at the Badlands Circuit Steer Roping finals held Saturday at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.

Tierney completed five go-rounds in a total time of 74.3 seconds. That format stood out for Tierney, who was the only entrant to turn in five qualified times.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.