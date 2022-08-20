Jess Tierney wins Badlands Circuit average title

DEADWOOD — Hermosa’s Jess Tierney secured the average title at the Badlands Circuit Steer Roping finals held Saturday at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.
Tierney completed five go-rounds in a total time of 74.3 seconds. That format stood out for Tierney, who was the only entrant to turn in five qualified times.
“Through the year, we rope three or four (head), and sometimes two,” Tierney said. “When you draw one that you can’t win a go-round on, you just have to do what you can do to get a time.”
Tierney won the third go-round in 11.5 seconds and the fourth go-round in 11.6 seconds to go with a runner-up finish in the fifth go-round (12.3 seconds). His third go-round time was the day’s fastest.
Having to rope five steers instead of a lower number affects Tierney’s approach.
A two-head event virtually guarantees an average time of 20 or 21 seconds, he said.
“When you go to a five (head), though, there are just so many variables that come in,” Tierney continued. “Just getting five down usually is a pretty good check.”
Tierney said he believes he also clinched the circuit’s season title, which he has not done since 2011. Saturday marked his fourth championship.
He qualified for the national finals set for Nov. 4-5 in Mulvane, Kan.
1 Jess Tierney (Hermosa, S.D.) 74.3 seconds on five go-rounds, $2,484.45
2 J.R. Olson (Whitewood, S.D.) 46.2 on three, $1,863.33
3 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 49.0 on three, $1,242.22
4 Coy Thompson (Whitewood, S.D.) 53.5 on three, $621.11
1 Wade Pearson (Oconto, Neb.) 14.7 seconds, $828.15
2 Coy Thompson (Whitewood, S.D.) 15.0, $621.11
3 Ora Taton (Rapid City, S.D.) 15.7, $414.07
4 Seth Pearson (Broken Bow, Neb.) 16.0, $207.03
1 Matthew Jones (Midland, S.D.) 13.3 seconds, $828.15
2 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 13.9, $621.11
3 Ryan Rochlitz (Minatare, Neb.) 15.2, $414.07
4 J.R. Olson (Whitewood, S.D.) 16.9, $207.03
1 Jess Tierney (Hermosa, S.D.) 11.5 seconds, $828.15
2 Ora Taton (Rapid City, S.D.) 13.5, $621.11
3 Coy Thompson (Whitewood, S.D.) 16.4, $414.07
4 Jade Lyon (Meadow, S.D.) 17.6, $207.03
1 Jess Tierney (Hermosa, S.D.) 11.6 seconds, $828.15
2 Tanner Stec (Bassett, Neb.) 12.4, $621.11
3 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 22.0, $414.07
4 Coy Thompson (Whitewood, S.D.) 22.1, $207.03
1 J.R. Olson (Whitewood, S.D.) 11.8 seconds, $828.15
2 Jess Tierney (Hermosa, S.D.) 12.3, $621.11
3 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 13.1, $414.07
4 Todd Eberle (Broken Bow, Neb.) 13.9, $207.03
