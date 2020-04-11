Jena Swanson reflects on Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Jena Swanson credits her four years at Spearfish Gymnastics Academy for helping her take the next step in her career: competing for the University of Missouri starting next year.
“Before we came to Spearfish, we weren’t able to train a lot of hours,” the 17-year-old Spearfish High School senior said. “Now, we get to do 20 hours a week, which is the same amount that we’ll do in college.”
Swanson also resides in Glendive, Mont. She started in gymnastics 11 years ago.
That interest started because of her parents Scott and Lisa, and the family lived in Michigan at the time.
“I had an issue from just being a toddler,” Jena recalled. “Me and my twin sister (Samantha) were always jumping and flipping around, so they put us in a little tot tumbling class.”
A move to Montana followed, and the girls trained at a small facility 45 miles from home at age 6. “Once we started doing that, our love for it kind of went up,” Jena recalled.
Earliest gymnastics memories center on that gym where it all started. She does not recall doing any gymnastics-related activity before that.
Swanson joined another gym in Montana before moving east to the Dakotas.
“We kind of outgrew the gym because it was very, very tiny,” Swanson said. Time in a Dickinson, N.D., gym followed; that was 90 miles from home.
Practices occurred once a week until Swanson was in eighth grade.
“Our coach told us we either had to do high school gymnastics or basically nothing,” Swanson said. “The gym in Dickinson is mainly focused around high school gymnastics.”
Swanson always wanted to compete in college gymnastics. She said not many high school gymnasts have that opportunity.
“We found the next-best option, which was Spearfish,” Swanson said.
That was one of the factors leading her here. She cited the influence of Spearfish co-coaches Phil and Chris Summers.
“They’ve had a lot of success in the past with their gymnasts,” Swanson said. She added her family did not have to move very far away, which was also a factor.
Swanson experienced what she described as “insane” growth while in Spearfish.
“We had to relearn a lot of skills so we could do them right,” Swanson said. “After we started doing that, we just pretty much excelled from there.”
Swanson said that improvement would not have resulted if not for the coaches and training volumes.
“I guess it would be getting to go to JO (Junior Olympic) Nationals two years ago,” Swanson said when asked about her biggest highlights. She would have attended last year but was recovering from ankle surgery.
Her other major highlight was signing that letter of intent this spring.
