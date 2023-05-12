Sturgis athletes running in the special 400-meter Jeff Smit invitational run, Zhoel Irion (eighth grade – first place), Garrett Rohloff (seventh grade – first place), Lily Aga (eighth grade – fifth place) and Fallon Dinkins (a sixth grade, running in the seventh grade division – took third place). Pioneer photos by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The 39th annual running of the Jeff Smit Memorial Track meet drew 24 schools with 1,103 middle school athletes competing Saturday, at Woodle Field in Sturgis.
Shawn Mechling, the meet director for the Sturgis Optimist, talked about the event.
“The meet was going really well until the lightning delay, it was running very smooth up to that point. It is just so specular to see all these kids here competing. It is sort of like the Howard Wood Meet for Middle School,” said Mechling. “We do this meet for the Sturgis Optimist Club and they use the proceeds to buy track equipment for the middle and high school, and then we also do Optimist Toys for Tots and the Easter Egg Hunt for the community.
“The majority of the funds go right back to the youth in our community,” Mechling said.
Results follow.
Seventh grade boys individual event winners:
Jonah Gatz (SP) - 200 meter run
Garrett Rohloff (ST) – 400 meter run
Jaxson Avery (Stagebarn) 3200 meter run
Tucker Waddell – (Stagebarn) high jump
Tucker Waddell – (Stagebarn) Long jump
Blake Andress – (SP) Triple Jump
Eighth grade boys individual event winners:
Graham Hughes (SP) 200 meter run
Zhoel Irion (ST) 400 meter run
Jackson Peters-Hatten (SP) 800 meter run
Dion Ecoffey, Jaxon Dodson, Garrett Rohloff, Zhoel Irion (ST) SMR 800 Meter
Gabe Raba (BF) Discuss
Thomas Hughes (SP) long jump
Seventh grade girls individual event winners:
Brilee Heath (Newell) 200 meter
Rhys Pearson (BF) 800 meter
Julia Billington (SP) 75 Hurdles
Mesa Mangis (Newell) 200 hurdles
Mesa Mangis (Newell) Triple jump
Eighth grade girls individual winners:
Emma Salmon (SP) 800 meter
Shilo Williamson, Jacey Sengar, Kendal Blair, Kynlee Stewart (Stagebarn) SMR
