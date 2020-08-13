Jay Jelinek embracing family hill climb tradition

STURGIS — The Jelinek name needs no introduction to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally hill climb fans. Five brothers from Fordville, N.D., compete here each year and excel, no matter what the class.
Jay, 29, is the third-oldest. He relaxed by his campsite before competing in Tuesday morning’s pro verta-cross, which pits two riders against one another as they try to scale the hill.
Jelinek has competed in verta-cross for seven or eight years. He agreed it was a natural progression from traditional hill climbing to verta-cross.
“Me and my brothers have always been big into hill climbing,” said Jelinek, who added they also race on the motocross track. “It’s just that competitive aspect, racing side by side against someone else.”
Jelinek’s earliest verta-cross memories center on the intensity and excitement of racing against someone else on the hill.
He said that produces a lot of nerves. “The crowd gets a lot more excited, things like that,” he added.
Jelinek said the contact causes racers — himself included — to crash. He added he has managed to remain injury-free.
“Probably the adrenaline of racing someone else on the hill versus just going up yourself,” Jelinek said in describing the verta-cross appeal to him. “Competing for times is one thing, but actually racing side by side with another is just more exciting.”
His biggest challenge centers on getting the bike set up properly. Setup for verta-cross is really no different from hill climb because the hill is the same.
“Staying injury-free is always a big one,” Jelinek said in describing his goals. “Just being consistent and having fun: that’s what it’s all about.”
Jelinek used to get a bit down if he did not win or have a good ride. He said he is now brushing that off and just having fun.
The Jelinek family has enjoyed success this week, like at Monday’s hill climb. He won the 250 class while collecting top-five and top-10 finishes in other classes.
“The season’s been kind of different than usual, just due to COVID,” Jelinek said. “This is actually only our second event.”
Jelinek said the COVID-19’s impact has largely centered on not traveling as much as usual. He added family members have been able to ride whenever the mood strikes.
Staying home from Sturgis was a possibility, which Jelinek attributed largely to personal reasons. He said he did not want to be someone to bring a virus back.
“Being smart, disinfecting, maintaining distance, do what you can,” he said of the final decision to come here. “A person’s got to live their life. It’s kind of how we looked at it.”
Jelinek viewed this area as being rather safe. He cited the relative isolation, outdoor location, campers being parked away from others, and not going into towns as much as in the past.
Sturgis is one of the closer racing destinations for the Jelinek family. “We enjoy the hill, just the fun atmosphere with all the bikes and stuff,” Jelinek said of Sturgis’ appeal.
What does it mean for hill climbers and verta-cross racers to be able to take center stage during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
“It’s good for the sport of hill climbing,” Jelinek said. “The more people that are exposed to it, the better.”
Dean, age 38, is the oldest Jelinek brother. Shawn (age 33), Jay, Lee (27), and Chad (25) follow.
Racing was very easy for Jay to start. “You don’t really think about it,” he said.
“We grew up on bikes and naturally started competing. We had some local events, became part of the local club. What else would we do if we didn’t do this?”
That family support system is critical for Jay. “If I was doing this by myself, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Jay added the brothers are super-competitive and pull together.
“We’re happy for the other one if they beat us,” he said. “If one guy tries a line and it doesn’t work, we try a different one. We bounce ideas off each other.”
Hill climbing is the Jelineks’ first choice, but the family can access a nearby motocross course. Jay said they like to try everything they can.
The immediate racing future for Jelinek is uncertain. He said work and other factors enter into those decisions.
