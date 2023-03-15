SPEARFISH — Paul Jamison is the new Spearfish High School head softball coach.
Spearfish is preparing for its first year of girls’ softball, after the South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a sport last spring.
“I coached varsity baseball in North Dakota for three years, and when I moved to Spearfish three years ago and when I started working here, I was interested in the baseball program, but there wasn’t anything,” said Jamison. “Then I heard softball was going to be sanctioned by the state and they (Spearfish High School) was thinking about doing it, so I kept my eye on it, and when the position opened up here, two weeks ago I jumped on it.”
Jamison teaches algebra one and physical science at the high school.
Before coming to Spearfish, Jamison taught in Hettinger, N.D., for seven years.
He taught pretty much all the math classes at the school.
“It is a really small school so I was teaching some middle school math and all the high school math classes. So my last year in Hettinger I taught, seventh grade math, algebra 1, geometry, algebra 2, precalculus, and calculus,” Jamison said.
Jamison said he got to meet with the players for the first time Thursday at the parent meeting.
“It went great. I got a ton of support from the parents and the committee members that showed up to the parent meet. They all seemed very positive and respectful,” said Jamison. “I think they are going to be a huge help in building this program, and that’s what I told them. I can’t do this by myself. We are going to have to do this as a community, especially this first year.”
Spearfish will field a junior varsity team this season.
“Our first practice is March 20. We have about 30 girls who said they were interested and signed their name down. We’ll see who shows up to that first practice and see if it’s around that number, but I’m expecting around 30 girls, which is amazing for the first year of a program,” Jamison said.
Jamison said he told the kids and he told the parents they weren’t cutting anybody this year.
“If you have interest in playing softball, come out this year. We’re building a program, it’s not a varsity schedule, I’m not turning kids away,” said Jamison. “We will probably, if those numbers stay the way they are I will have to split it to a JV team and a “C squad” team, but without seeing the kids play, I’m not making that call right now. I want take a couple a couple of practices, and talk to my assistant coaches, and figure out how we want to do this.”
Sophie Caldwell and Shelby Thurlow will be Spearfish’s assistant softball coaches this season.
One of the problems Spearfish is facing is scheduling,
Jamison said right now there aren’t any games scheduled, and they’re still working on that process.
“Other schools in our region already have their schedules made, because they approved it (girls softball) early last year. So we are the last ones to the table, so we’re just kind of wait and see,” said Jamison. “We are at the mercy of all the other schools.
Jamison said in February of this year the Spearfish school board decided they wanted to field a girls softball this past spring.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind after that. I was hired a week ago. So it’s build the program and get everything squared away, but we’re doing the best we can with what we have to work with,” Jamison said.
Stephanie Ornelas, the Spearfish High School activites d director said, “ I am excited for Coach Jamison step into this role, it is a huge challenge to build a program from the beginning and Coach Jamison is up to the challenge. He as asked great questions to get started and his approach with working with his assistant coaches and team members creating the foundation for the softball program. The athlete have a great opportunity to be the framework for a very successful program in the future. “
