STURGIS — The Jacobs brothers, Wren and Reese, were on a mission at the State A wrestling tournament Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City, to both bring home championship titles.
The mission was accomplished when Wren, a senior, wrestling at 160 pounds, battled and won the state championship in overtime, 4-2, over Isaac Klinkhammer, Brandon Valley. Klinkhammer, also a senior was the number one seed with an undefeated record of 28-0 going into the match.
Wren ended the season with a record of 28-1.
Reese Jacobs, a sophomore, wrestling at 170 pounds, ended the season undefeated with a 33-0 record with the championship win.
Reese pinned his first three opponents leading up to the championship match. He won the championship match by a 5-3 decision over Lexan Thorson from Watertown.
Reese talked about what he was thinking having to follow his brother’s match.
“It was scary, Wren gave me a few heart attacks before I went out there, but going out with back-to-back wins was the best part,” Reese said.
Wren has wrestled since he was 9 years old and Reese, a sophomore, started wrestling at the age of 6.
“We pushed them and made them practice together when they were younger, but as they grew older mom and dad were no longer needed to push them, they became each other’s greatest motivators,” said Brandy Jacobs, their mother. “We tried to travel and take them to as many tournaments as we could, to get them as much as experience as possible.”
Mike Abell, Sturgis brown’s head wrestling coach, talked about the competitiveness between the brothers.
“Yeah, those two are hammers in the room. They drill together and know how to push one another. When it’s time to go live look out because they battle each other like it’s a state finals match at times,” said Abell. “At the end of the day they always slap five and understand they are there to get each other better. The thing that is best about the two is you will never hear them brag about anything they do. They show up, put the work in, and go home.”
When they were little Rick and Brandy turned the basement into a wrestling room.
Wren and Reese didn’t really appreciate it when they were younger and would bicker a bit.
The parents would push them to do extra practice before they went outside of the house to play.
“Reese and Wren grew closer over the years and began to appreciate each other more. They have respect for the work and pain each other would go through,” said Brandy. “The second time Wren broke his elbow he waited at the side of the mat watching Reese wrestle before he would go to the hospital. Lot of love there.”
Brandy talked when they were younger, Wren, the older bigger brother, would be extra hard on his younger smaller brother Reese, as older brothers will do.
She remember warning him that he may want to watch how overly tough he is on Reese.
“I told him there may come a day Reese outgrows him and that day came. I think they are pretty close in skill level,” Brandy said.
The Jacobs brothers had have a lot of state tournament experience.
Wren had a record of 34-14 his freshman year and placed fourth.
His sophomore year he wrestled with an elbow dislocation. He was ranked second in the state and place sixth, with a season ending record of 21-8.
“It was heartbreaking and I didn’t want to end the season, I had only recovered six weeks which wasn’t long enough, but I pushed through and went ahead and wrestled state with a strong brace,” said Wren. “It just wasn’t enough time to get back to where I had been.”
As a junior, Wren dislocated his elbow a second time in Pierre and did not have enough time to recover from the injury to make it to state, although was ranked second.
His high school record was 83 wins and 23 losses.
Reese started wrestling varsity as a seventh grader and had a record of 19-13 but did not make it to the state tournament.
As an eighth grader, he placed seventh at state with a record of 34-15 and his freshman year took fifth place with a record of 36-13.
His sophomore season, he was undefeated with a 33-0 record and Scooper wrestling starting in the seventh grade has a record of 86- wins and 28 losses.
Abell talked about how humble these two are and role models for the youth.
“They are incredibly humble individuals that handle themselves in a way that is beyond their years at times. After winning state titles in back to back matches and pulling off a big upset at 160 they could have show boated and made it a big deal but our motto in situations like that is ‘Act like you’ve been there before’ and that’s what I love best about those guys is they don’t need the theatrics,” Abell said. “Some say if you over celebrate you make it look like it was an upset, where a humble win makes it seem like we knew we would win the whole time. These two are great role models for our youth and show how to carry yourself on and off the mat.”
Abell added, “To roll from that match and have the little brother, who is seeded number one, but had to come out after that emotional roller coaster and still perform after the ups and downs of his brothers match was fantastic. Those two brothers are something special, they are there for each other all of the time, they drill together, you cannot find any better ‘brotherly love’ than those two,”
Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s assistant wrestling coach said both Jacobs are a pleasure to coach.
“The Jacobs boys are a coach’s dream, hard working, coachable and extremely competitive,” said Keszler.
Abell talked about the setbbackc Wren Jacobs endured over the past year.
“It has been a roller coaster, Wren first with a season ending injury with the elbow last season, all that poor kid has been thru, we did not let him wrestle every match just to keep him healthy for regions and state as he hasn’t had this opportunity,” said Abell, Sturgis head coach. “From being a fourth seed in the region, to win that and then come into the state tournament and being the underdog to someone that has been hyped up all year, and to get that win the way the match went down, it will likely go down as one of the better matches in South Dakota history.”
Wren Jacobs talked about his championship match against Klinkhammer.
“That kid is tough, he has offense from hell and can score from any position and loved wrestling against him,” said Jacobs. “I could not have asked for a better match to have in the finals and for my final match, and I just want to say thank you to everyone, my mon and dad and my brother.”
Wren can bench more than Reese, but otherwise but when it comes to wrestling, they likely would split the wins 50-50.
It is obvious to any wrestling fan these two are each other’s biggest supporter.
Reese said without his brother in the room it will be tough, he won’t have someone that will push me as hard as my brother does.
Wren will graduate in May and this fall will attend the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and play football.
