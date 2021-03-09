Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.