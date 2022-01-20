Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to host annual Kings and Queens Of Corbet’s

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced that it will once again play host to the annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s ski and snowboard invitational on Feb. 12-18.
The event will be streamed live for free and in its entirety exclusively on Red Bull TV.
“Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is excited to announce the return of Kings and Queens of Corbet’s. The athletes have been able to impress us every year with innovation and creativity,” said Jess McMillan, senior events and partnership manager at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. “We can’t wait to see what they do this year!”
The Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competition debuted in 2018 and has consistently brought some of the world’s most daring skiers and snowboarders to the resort’s famous Corbet’s Couloir.
Last year’s event featured 26 athletes from around the world landing tricks such as double backflips, nose butters and huge methods to the delight of a socially distanced crowd below in Tensleep Bowl.
This year’s roster of athletes confirmed to appear include two-time champion and reigning king Karl Fostvedt, as well as reigning queen Madison Blackley.
Other athletes set to compete include up-and-coming female skier Emma Patterson as well as skier Hans Mindnich, who finished in second place in 2021 on the famed wall ride.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s weather conditions have set an ideal stage for the Kings and Queens event, with more than 240 inches of snow already recorded on the upper mountain this season.
