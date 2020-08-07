STURGIS — The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club is gearing up for an action-packed racing week during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Events begin Friday, Aug. 7, with Xtreme Flat Track racing. Signups run from 4-6 p.m., with racing to start at 7 p.m.
Xtreme Flat Track returns on Saturday, Aug. 8. Signups are from 4-6 p.m.; racing begins at 7 p.m.
The schedule for Sunday, Aug. 9, features motocross competition. Racers may sign up from 7-9 a.m., with races to begin at 10 a.m.
Pro hillclimb and Xtreme Flat Track events are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10.
Signup for the hillclimb is 7-9 a.m. that day, with racing to get underway at 10 a.m. The Xtreme Flat Track signup is 4-6 p.m., and the races start at 7 p.m.
Pro Verta-cross takes center stage on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Signup is 7-9 a.m., with racing to begin at 10 a.m. This is for pro riders only.
A second Verta-cross event is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 12. Sign-up lasts from 4-6 p.m.; racing will begin at 7 p.m.
Racing takes a break on Thursday, Aug. 13. However, the Gypsies will host their annual Road Tour. Signup is 8-9 a.m.; the ride is set to begin at 10 a.m.
Amateur hillclimb and flat track races are featured on Friday, Feb. 14.
Signup for the hillclimb is 7-9 a.m.; racing starts at 10 a.m. Flat track races featuring bikes, mini-sprints, and go karts has a signup from 4-6 p.m., with the races to start at 7 p.m.
The week concludes with a Hare Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 15. Signup for the A class lasts from 7-8:30 a.m., with races lasting from 9-11 a.m. The signup for all other classes is 9-11 a.m.; races begin at noon.
