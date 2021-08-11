STURGIS — Cancellation of Monday’s scheduled Xtreem Flat Track event did not prevent the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club from hosting a racing event. Classes featured Hooligans, 50cc and 65cc, Mad Dog, 85cc, 0-250cc, Knobby, and 450 Flat Track. Tuesday schedule calls for a pro Verta-X event in the morning, with an AHRMA Flat Track Rally Championship event to begin with practice laps at 7 p.m., with heat races at 8 p.m. followed by the mains.
Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.