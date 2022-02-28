Jackets win RMAC title

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State men’s basketball are the 2021-22 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions for the second time after defeating Metro State-Denver, 80-75, Saturday night, in Spearfish.
Black Hills State was co-conference champions with Dixie State during the 2019 season.
“You don’t win a conference championship without having some really good players, and having good players that step up in key moments. I think we’ve been a good second half team all year, and that’s credit to our guys,” Ryan Thompson, the BHSU head coach said in a post-game interview. “Whatever we are trying to tell them at halftime, they are executing, but more so, they find a way to kind of raise their intensity level, and I thought we did that in the second half tonight.”
Both teams battled, with Metro State grabbing an early 10-8 lead.
Tommy Donovan helped Black Hills State go on a 9-0 run to take the lead, 17-10.
Metro State fought their way back and tied things at 21-21.
A Cisse 3-pointer put the Yellow Jackets on top 29-25 with five minutes to go in the first half.
The Roadrunners continued to battle, and lead 40-36 at the half.
Black Hills State would regain the lead 54-53, on a 3-pointer by Moussa with 12:16 left in the game
Black Hills State never surrendered the lead, and hit key free throws down the stretch to secure the win, 80-75.
Joel Scott led all scorers with 25 points, along with five rebounds, and two steals. Sava Dukic scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, Moussa added 14 points along with seven assists, and Cisse scored 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Black Hills State (19-7 overall, 17-4 RMAC) will be the No. 1 seed entering the RMAC Tournament, and Tuesday night they will host New Mexico Highlands in the quarterfinals, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
Tip-off time is still to be determined.
“If we win Tuesday, we will be home Friday and Saturday, and that will be pretty special. It’s a good spot to be in, but this time of year it doesn’t matter. One loss and you are done, and everybody you play is going to be really good. You just have to go out and bring your “A” game, leave it all out on the court, and I know we will do that on Tuesday night, here.”
This is the fifth-straight season Black Hills State has made it to the RMAC Tournament, and it will be the fourth-straight year they have hosted a quarterfinal matchup.
