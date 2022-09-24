Jackets swarm Colorado Mesa 31-28

SPEARFISH — Chance Eben threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hasaan Williams with 43 seconds remaining as Black Hills State University edged Colorado Mesa 31-28 in Saturday’s Swarm Days football game at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Black Hills State (2-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), 4-0 overall) is off to its best start since 1970.
“Chance Eben is the man,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said of the quarterback who completed 23 of 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.
Eben was the starting quarterback this season until three weeks ago. Aidan Willard was unable to play Saturday because of injury.
Breske had nothing but praise for Eben’s handling of the quarterback change, saying Eben cheers on Willard and his teammates while remaining focused and watching a lot of film.
“The way he’s handled this quarterback change this season has been one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in all my coaching years,” Breske said of Eben. “That kid just embodies our ‘we over me’ culture.”
Eben took all of the starting quarterback repetitions in practice last week and used the word “redemption” to describe the win. He recalled the Mavericks won 52-9 last season.
“Aidan Willard is my best friend, on and off the field,” Eben said. “I think we have one of the best quarterback rooms in the RMAC, and I think Aidan’s place speaks for himself.”
Eben said he wanted to keep the quarterback room standard going, and today felt really good. He added he has learned a lot about footwork from Willard.
Black Hills State and Colorado Mesa combined for five touchdowns in the second frame after a scoreless first quarter.
Colorado Mesa used Jullen Ison’s 13-yard touchdown run and Hudson Metcalf’s 71-yard fumble return for the first two scores. Two Ben Sargent conversions put the Mavericks up 14-0.
A 92-yard touchdown pass play from Eben to TJ Chukwurah put Black Hills State on the board, with Coleman Chapman’s kick making the score 14-7. The Yellow Jackets forged a 14-14 tie on Nolan Susel’s 1-yard touchdown run and Chapman’s extra point.
Karst Hunter’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Ison, and Sargent’s extra point, put Colorado Mesa up 21-14 at halftime.
Susel found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Yellow Jackets. A Chapman kick tied matters at 21.
Chapman boomed a 52-yard field goal with 5 minutes 11 seconds left as Black Hills State went ahead 24-21.
Colorado Mesa went ahead 28-24 on Hunter’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Dagan Rienks, followed by Sargent’s kick.
Black Hills State faced a fourth and 3 from its 49-yard line. Eben rushed for seven yards and a first down, followed by a 27-yard pass to Williams.
Eben fired the ball into the end zone on the next play, with Williams making a diving catch to complete the eventual game-winning play. Chapman added the extra point for the 31-28 Yellow Jackets’ lead.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets tried a hard count on the fourth-down play to try drawing Colorado Mesa offsides. He added the play was one the team had used only once this season inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Colorado Mesa reached the Yellow Jackets’ 49-yard line, but two passes fell incomplete to end the game.
An announced crowd of 2,763 attended the contest.
“What a great throw by Chance (Eben) to win the game,” Breske said. He added two receivers switched routes on the fly, and Eben’s throw was perfect.
“We stay together, and we were supporting each other,” Eben said of the game’s biggest keys. That togetherness showed on the eventual winning touchdown play.
Eben said Williams had to make a read on the play: break out, or go straight. Williams went straight, and Eben saw the linebacker’s head turned to him.
“I can’t even describe what that game meant to us, and how it propelled us moving forward,” Eben said of the Chadron win. “It justified all of the hard work we’ve been putting in.”
Linebacker Ryder Blair said the team ran its base defense, with players focusing on simply doing their jobs. He added both units rallied around one another.
How was Black Hills State able to overcome the early 14-0 deficit?
“I looked back at my bench and made sure they had their heads up,” Blair said. He added he would like to consider himself the defense’s leader, and he brings physicality to the table.
Blair credited all of the summer work with the Yellow Jackets’ winning today. He added most of the team stayed here during those months.
“It’s a world of emotions, for sure,” Blair said of the gratification of this win. “We’ve all worked so hard for this for so long, lost a lot of games to be where we’re at today.”
Breske said the Yellow Jackets wanted to control the offensive possessions by running the ball and using the short pass. He added the defense also played well.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to visit South Dakota School of Mines & Technology next Saturday, Oct. 1.
Breske said the Hardrockers play aggressively and tackle well on defense. He added the game is different if Mines starting quarterback Jayden Johannsen is not playing well, so the Yellow Jacket defense must know what to expect on certain downs and distances.
Individual leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Nolan Susel 21 carries for 78 yards, Chance Eben 9-27, Cameron Goods 5-16. CMesa: Karst Hunter 14-77.
Passing — BHSU: Eben 23 completions in 28 attempts, 296 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. CMesa: Hunter 17-30, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.
Receiving — BHSU: TJ Chukwurah 3 catches for 105 yards, Hasaan Williams 7-68, Mitch McKibbin 5-67. CMesa: Dagan Rienks 5-72.
Total tackles — BHSU: Doodles Quinones 7 (5 solo and 2 assist), Ryder Blair 7 (5 solo and 2 assist), Cooper Brown 7 (5 solo and 2 assist), aine Hood 6 (3 solo and 3 assist, Aaron Thiele 5 (1 solo and 4 assist), Jayden Marquez 5 (3 solo and 2 assist). CMesa: Nathan Deitrick 8 (5 solo and 3 assist).
