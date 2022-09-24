Jackets swarm Colorado Mesa 31-28

Black Hills State University’s Hasaan Williams sprints upfield en route to a 27-yard gain in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. He caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass on the next play. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Chance Eben threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hasaan Williams with 43 seconds remaining as Black Hills State University edged Colorado Mesa 31-28 in Saturday’s Swarm Days football game at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Black Hills State (2-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), 4-0 overall) is off to its best start since 1970.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.