Black Hills State’s Adam Moussa shoots from long range during a game earlier this season. Moussa and the Yellow Jackets defeated Colorado Christian 88-72 for their 18th Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball win, which sets a single-season team record.

Pioneer file photo

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball team came away with a well-rounded 88-72 victory over Colorado Christian Wednesday night, in Lakewood, Colo.

“I thought Colorado Christian played really well, especially to start the game. They came out with great energy, and they made some tough shots on offense. And I thought as the game went on, we increased our defensive intensity, and got more stops,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. Offensively I was very pleased throughout the entire game. I thought we were efficient, took high percentage shots, and had good ball movement. So it’s good to see us get into a good rhythm offense for 40 minutes.”

