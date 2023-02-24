Black Hills State’s Adam Moussa shoots from long range during a game earlier this season. Moussa and the Yellow Jackets defeated Colorado Christian 88-72 for their 18th Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball win, which sets a single-season team record.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Black Hills State men’s basketball team came away with a well-rounded 88-72 victory over Colorado Christian Wednesday night, in Lakewood, Colo.
“I thought Colorado Christian played really well, especially to start the game. They came out with great energy, and they made some tough shots on offense. And I thought as the game went on, we increased our defensive intensity, and got more stops,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. Offensively I was very pleased throughout the entire game. I thought we were efficient, took high percentage shots, and had good ball movement. So it’s good to see us get into a good rhythm offense for 40 minutes.”
The Jackets started the game with 3-pointers by PJ Hayes, Matthew Ragsdale, and a field goal by Sindou Cisse helped keep the score tied at 8-8 two minutes into the game.
Colorado Christian grabbed a 10-8 lead on a field goal by Isaiah Alonzo, but a field goal by Joel Scott and a 3-pointer by Adam Moussa put Black Hills State back on top 13-10 with 16:23 left in the half.
A 3-pointer by Caelin Hearn, and a field goal and 3-pointer by Ryker Cisarik increased the Yellow Jackets lead to 21-12.
Hearn and John π helped Black Hills State stay on top 26-19 with 10:47 left in the first half.
Black Hills State outscored the Cougars 26-20 for the rest of the half to lead 52-39 at the intermission.
Black Hills State remained on top 60-48 with just under 16 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Jackets kept the pressure on Colorado Christian and led 70-54 at the 10 minute mark of the second half.
The Yellow Jackets shot 54.1 percent from the field and 40.6 from deep, while out-rebounding Colorado Christian 35-28.
Scott recorded his 12th double double of the season with a 24-points and 14-rebounds.
Cisarik splashed a career-high 17 points; going 6-of-7 from the floor to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“It was great to see him (Cisarik) play as well as he did. That’s going to be great for his confidence. He’s a big piece of what we have done over the last couple of years, and we are certainly going to need him to play the way he did (against Colorado Christian) last night
Ragsdale drained four 3-pointers, and scored 14-points.
Moussa and Hayes finished with nine points each.
This win is the 99th win for Thompson’s in his fifth season as the Jackets head coach, leaving him one win shy of 100 career wins.
Scott and Ragsdale have combined for 982 points so far this season, 65 points shy of the most combined points by a pair of NCAA teammates.
They trail Dick and Tom Van Arsdale, who at Indiana from 1963-1964, and scored 1,047 points in a season.
Black Hills State (24-3 overall, and 18-3 RMAC) played at Chadron State Thursday night in its regular season game.
