Jackets lose to Augustana 73-63 in East/West Classic

ABERDEEN — Black Hills State men’s basketball dropped the opening game of the East-West Challenge, 73-63, to Augustana, Friday night, in Aberdeen.
Following a slow start the Yellow Jackets found themselves down by 11, 20-9, midway through the first half.
The Yellow Jackets fought back and tied the game at 24 on a Sindou Cisse layup.
Both teams traded buckets in the closing minutes, and the Vikings led 31-30 at the half.
The Vikings held a small lead, 41-39, until a field goal by Tommy Donovan and a 3-pointer by Adam Moussa put Black Hills State back on top, 44-41.
The Vikings wouldn’t back down as they took the lead once again, but a Moussa layup and free throw a few minutes later put the Yellow Jackets back on top 54-52.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth before the Vikings regained the lead 61-59 with just under three minutes to go.
The Vikings started off a 7-0 to secure the win, 73-63.
Black Hills State scored a pair of field goals down the stretch, but the Vikings made all their free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
The Yellow Jackets shot 39.3% from the field.
Moussa led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 17 points.
Joel Scott added 11 points, Donovan scored 10 points and pulled down four rebounds, and Ryker Cisarik chipped in 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets lost a hard fought game to Northern State, 92-90, in the East-West Challenge Saturday night, in Aberdeen.
Northern State enjoyed an early 18-13 lead before three straight 3-pointers by Black Hills State’s P.J. Hayes gave the Yellow Jackets the lead 22-18.
Northern State battled back and took the lead 31-26 with 8:25 left in the first half.
Black Hills State fought back and took the lead, 40-37 on another Hayes 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the first half.
The Yellow Jackets enjoyed a 48-46 lead at the half.
Black Hills State led 89-83 with 2:12 left in the game.
Northern State went on a 9-0 run and took the lead 92-89, with 20 seconds left on the clock, and Northern State hung on to win, 92-90.
Sindou Cisse finished with 26 points, with his six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hayes scored 20 points, six-of-11 from behind the 3-point line, along with three rebounds and two steals.
Joel Scott scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Black Hills State.
Black Hills State, (2-2 overall) shot at a 52.7 percent clip from the field and made 17 threes in the game, which ties for second all-time in school history.
The Yellow Jackets wrap-up their non-conference slate next week as they travel west to take on Montana State University Billings on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
