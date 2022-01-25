Jackets excel at Dave Little indoor track and field meet

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track and field team members won a total of nine events at the Dave Little Alumni Mile meet that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center field house.
Kyla Sawvell collected a pair of championships for the Yellow Jacket women’s team. She finished first in the weight throw (62 feet 8.75 inches) and shot put (47-0.75) while meeting the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard in both events.
Hannah Hendrick earned top honors in the women’s pole vault as she cleared 12 feet 4 inches. That enabled her to meet the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Four other Yellow Jacket women’s entries earned top honors. They were the 4x400-meter relay (4 minutes 11.67 seconds), Xiomara Robinson in the mile run (5:10.44), Taylor Lundquist in the 400 dash (1 minute 3.38 seconds), and Breanne Fuller in the 200 dash (26.43 seconds).
Black Hills State’s Haydon Grosz won the men’s 3,000-meter event in 9 minutes 2.69 seconds. Teammate Conor McGraw placed first in the men’s 60 hurdles (8.63 seconds).
Yellow Jacket Keith Osowski finished second in the men’s mile run. His clocking of 4 minutes 17.07 seconds enabled him to meet the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Black Hills State finished second in the women’s team standings at 169 points. The Yellow Jacket men were third in the men’s team standings at 119 points.
Dickinson State swept the team titles. The women’s team collected 169 points, and the men’s squad finished with 154 points.
“It was definitely the best meet of the year for us, from top to bottom,” Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said. He added the Yellow Jackets competed more of a full squad, and they generated energy inside the building.
Mischke praised Sawvell, Hendrick, and Osowski for their efforts.
“It certainly was a nice shot in the arm, team-wise,” Mischke said. “We are getting a better sense of where our kids are at.”
Black Hills State will take most of its team to Chadron, Neb., for next weekend’s Don Holst Open meet. Roughly five Yellow Jacket distance runners will compete in Mankato, Minn., at the Mark Schuck Open.
Event winners and other top-six Black Hills State placers follow. Only events with Yellow Jacket placers are listed.
MEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Martin Farver (Dickinson State) 7.06 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Mason Sartain 7.20.
400-meter dash
1 Ethan Pitlick (South Dakota Mines) 52.85 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Frank Becker 53.79, 4 Nicholas Hale 54.69, 6 Landon Nicholson 55.02.
Mile run
1 Alex Baldwin (Déjà vu Track Club) 4 minutes 16.48 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Keith Osowski 4:17.07, 4 Matthew Parker 4:25.65, 5 Tim Brown 4:26.90.
3,000-meter run
1 Hayden Grosz (Black Hills State) 9 minutes 2.69 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Keith Osowski 9:14.14, 4 Matthew Parker 9:21.96, 5 Marcos Valerio 9:22.23, 6 Tim Brown 9:26.81.
60-meter hurdles
1 Conor McGraw (Black Hills State) 8.63 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 4 Mario Guerrero 9.20.
4x400-meter relay
1 South Dakota Mines A 3 minutes 31.32 seconds. Black Hills State A finished third in 3:34.58. Members were Shane McGraw, Landon Nicholson, Conor McGraw, and Frank Becker.
Pole vault
1 Hoyt Zander (Dickinson State) 15 feet 0 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Ben Marowf 13-6.25.
Triple jump
1 Dane Allen (Dickinson State) 45 feet 3.50 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Mario Guerrero 42-9.
Shot put
1 Galen Brantley III (Dickinson State) 49 feet 4.50 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Sully Mack 44-4.75.
Weight throw
1 Warren Minerich (South Dakota Mines) 54 feet 0.50 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Sully Mack 52-0.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Illise Jennings (Dickinson State) 7.77 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Breanne Fuller 8.01.
200-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 26.43 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 4 Mikayla Tracy 27.90.
400-meter dash
1 Taylor Lundquist (Black Hills State) 1 minute 3.38 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Jillian Brennan 1:05.32.
Mile run
1 Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State) 5 minutes 10.44 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Ruby Lindquist 5:10.57, 4 Erica Dykstra 5:31.32.
3,000-meter run
1 Sydney Little Light (Rocky Mountain) 10 minutes 29.87 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Xiomara Robinson 10:33.73.
60-meter hurdles
1 Kaitlyn McColley (Dickinson State) 9.05 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Sophie Curtis 9.93.
4x400-meter relay
1 Black Hills State A 4 minutes 11.67 seconds. Members were Erica Dykstra, Mikayla Tracy, Breanne Fuller, and Taylor Lundquist.
High jump
1 Abbey Granbois (Dickinson State) 5 feet 2.50 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Kendra McDonald 5-0.50.
Pole vault
1 Hannah Hendrick (Black Hills State) 12 feet 4 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Whitney Scott 11-0.25.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 47 feet 0.75 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Jadyn Gackle 40-6.75.
Weight throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 62 feet 8.75 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Savanna Perez 51-2.25.
