SPEARFISH —Black Hills State University fell 38-0 to CSU-Pueblo in its final Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football game of the season, Saturday, in Spearfish.

“I think that Pueblo’s a better team than we are,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske, whose squad finished 5-4 in the conference and 7-4 overall. “We would have had to play our absolute best to have a chance to beat them, much like Colorado Mines.”

