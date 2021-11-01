SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University fell 13-10 to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in a cold, windy Black Hills Brawl football game played Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
“They tackled well. They out-physicaled us up front, and that’s what led to us only accumulating 121 yards of offense,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said while crediting South Dakota Mines’ defense for its play.
South Dakota Mines (3-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 5-4 overall) had its second possession end at the Yellow Jacket 30-yard line. A field goal try was unsuccessful.
The visiting Hardrockers found themselves at the Black Hills State 10-yard line early in the second quarter. Three plays lost a total of three yards; a field goal try missed the mark to keep the game scoreless.
South Dakota Mines then engineered a 90-yard drive lasting 11 plays. It ended on Isaiah Eastman’s 1-yard touchdown run. Connor Taylor’s conversion put the Hardrockers ahead 7-0.
Black Hills State safety Keyshawn Farmer recovered a fumble at the Yellow Jacket 48-yard line with 1 minute 18 seconds left in the first half. Matthew Collier caught a 4-yard pass on fourth and 3 to give Black Hills State a first down at the Hardrockers’ 31.
Two first downs put the ball at the 4-yard line. On first down, Chance Eben fired a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mitch McKibbin with three seconds left in the half. Jacob Parks added the conversion as the Yellow Jackets forged a 7-7 tie.
South Dakota Mines’ opening possession of the third quarter started at its 44-yard line and reached the Yellow Jackets’ 11. Black Hills State defensive lineman Aric Eades picked up a fumble and returned the ball to the Hardrockers’ 16.
The teams then traded interceptions, with Kendahl Johnson doing the honors for South Dakota Mines. Cornerback Lovenski Simon returned the favor for the Yellow Jackets.
Simon’s theft set up Black Hills State just four yards from the end zone, with a Nolan Susel run gaining three yards. Two plays lost a total of 10 yards; Parks’ 28-yard field goal salvaged a 10-7 lead for the Yellow Jackets.
The Hardrockers forged a 10-10 tie early in the fourth quarter on Taylor’s 41-yard field goal. He connected from 27 yards to put South Dakota Mines ahead 13-10 with 4:47 to go.
Interceptions ended the next three drives, with Kaleb Tischler’s theft putting South Dakota Mines at the Black Hills State 31 with two minutes remaining. Jeremiah Bridges caught a 9-yard pass on fourth and 8 to seal the Hardrockers’ win.
Breske said South Dakota Mines’ defense also limited the Yellow Jackets to zero of 12 on third-down situations.
“To say I’m disappointed in the offense would probably be right on the mark,” he added.
The run game has usually been good for the Yellow Jackets, according to Breske. He said today’s unit was not really the traditional group.
“At the end of the day, it’s mano a mano times 11 out there every single rep,” Breske said. “We have to win one-on-one battles if we want to win ball games.”
Breske said the defense played well today and did not give up many huge runs. The defensive line collected three sacks.
Black Hills State finished with 69 passing yards and 52 net rushing yards. South Dakota Mines gained 156 yards through the air and 223 net rushing yards.
The Yellow Jackets have dropped four straight games are are now 2-5 in the conference, 4-5 overall. Breske said the team has simply not played well.
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Matthew Collier 9 rushes for 33 yards, Nolan Susel 8-20, Clarence Johnson 2-4. SD Mines: Orlando Westbook-Sanchez III 17-109.
Passing — BHSU: Chance Eben 8 completions in 24 attempts, 69 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions. SD Mines: Jayden Johannsen 13-20, 110 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception.
Receiving — BHSU: Connor Boyd 2 catches for 29 yards, Mitch McKibbin 2-14, Jarett Jenson 1-12. SD Mines: Joe Luebbers 3-34.
Total tackles — BHSU: Ryder Blair 18 (11 solo and 7 assist), Aaron Thiele 14 (7 solo and 7 assist), Doodles Quinones 11 (7 solo and 4 assist). SD Mines: Will Carroll 9 (4 solo and 5 assist).
Black Hills State will travel to Colorado Mesa next Saturday, Nov. 6, for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Grand Junction.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.