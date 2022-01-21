Jackets dominate Hardrockers 86-65

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team easily defeated South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 86-65 Thursday night, in Spearfish. “I thought we had an electric crowd. We certainly fed off that,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head basketball coach. “I thought our energy to start was really good, and we executed on the defensive end.” P.J. Hayes was 8-10 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 26 points. The Jackets are 12-4 overall and 10-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.