Jackets defeat Mt. Lions 92-77

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team remained undefeated in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference by defeating UC-Colorado Springs 92-77 Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish.
In a post game interview, Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach praised the play of Adam Moussa. “He really got us going. He started the game just shooting lights out, and he drew so much attention to himself and he did a great job of distributing (the ball) and getting everybody involved.” Joel Scott led the Yellow Jackets ion scoring with 25 points Moussa scored 22 points, PJ Hayes scored 18 points, and Sindou Cisse added 16 points.Black Hills State improves to 8-3 overall, and 6-0 in the RMAC.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.