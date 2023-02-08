BHSU men.jpg

Black Hills States Matthew Ragsdale sets up a play during Saturday night’s 85-66 win over Metro State-Denver, Saturday night, in Spearfish. Photo courtesy of BHSU Sports Information Department

 Jeff Codevilla

By BHSU Sports Information

SPEARFISH — The No. 4 ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball easily defeated No. 10 Colorado School of Mines 85-66 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Friday night, in front of a packed crowd at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.

