SPEARFISH — The No. 4 ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball easily defeated No. 10 Colorado School of Mines 85-66 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Friday night, in front of a packed crowd at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
“I thought our team was fantastic for 40 minutes against Colorado Mines. I thought was as good of a performance as we’ve had here,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “I thought that defensively we defended with a high amount of intensity, and focus for every possession. And we kind of limited their best players getting the looks they typically get, and then on offense I thought we played with a ton of confidence, and shared the ball together.
Thompson said the fans have played a big part in the Yellow Jackets wins at home this season.
“I thought our crowd was fantastic, had great energy in the gym, and it was a really fun night,” said Thompson. “I think our guys feed off the energy that our fans provide. I think we have one of the better atmospheres in the country at the Division II level. We are extremely grateful to our community members and our students that come out and support us on a regular basis.”
The Yellow Jackets only trailed for two minutes in the early part of the game and shot lights out in the first half, 69 percent from behind the arc, while holding Colorado Mines to a season-low 66 points on the night.
Black Hills State led 47-37 at the half.
Joel Scott led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with a game-high 28 points, to go with nine rebounds and a block.
Adam Moussa tallied 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Matthew Ragsdale scored 19 points (4-of-7 from behind the 3-point line
Hoku Fisher hit three treys for nine points, to go with six rebounds and a steal.
Black Hills State University held another home bout against MSU Denver on Saturday, Black Hills State hosted Metro State-Denver, and after a slow first half , they cruised to the win 89-57.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 32-27 at the half before outscoring the Roadrunners 61-25 in the second half to cruise to the win.
The Yellow Jackets (20-1, 14-1 RMAC) outscored Metro State-Denver61-25 in the second half and finished the night with 15 threes while having 10 different players score.
Joel Scott recorded a double-double on the night with 25 points and 10 rebounds, to go with two blocks and a steal. Matthew Ragsdale went 6-of-7 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 18 points, while Hoku Fisher and PJ Hayes each tallied nine points and four rebounds.
Black Hills State now goes on the road where they will play three conference games in four days.
Friday they play at Colorado Springs-Colorado, Saturday they play at Regis University, and Monday they play at Fort Lewis College.
