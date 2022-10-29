Jacket VB team drops home finale

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University ended the home portion of its volleyball schedule by falling to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent CSU-Pueblo, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-11, 25-13, and 25-15.
“They just didn’t make a whole lot of errors tonight,” Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach Bree Davis said in describing CSU-Pueblo players. “I think we did, so it’s hard to come back from.”
Davis agreed Black Hills State played with a bit more confidence in each game. The Yellow Jackets fell to 3-13 in the conference, 4-20 overall.
Outside hitter Madison Hoopman was one of five Yellow Jacket seniors playing their final home matches. She described the setting as players and coaches celebrating the seniors’ careers.
“With so many emotions high, we kind of got off to a slow start and weren’t really able to recover from that,” Hoopman said in describing Saturday’s match.
Hoopman said the Yellow Jackets kept building on their confidence as the match progressed, adding that on-court adjustments are always being made. “We’re just trying to communicate with each other and tell each other what’s working, what’s open, and try to be each other’s best teammate as much as possible,” she added.
The season has presented some challenges, Hoopman said, but everyone has shown a lot of individual growth. “We’ve learned a lot how to cope with different losses and how to be able to coach each other as well as be teammates and good people,” she added.
Hoopman defines her role as being a support system. She said the seniors have a lot of experience on the court, in school, and in the Spearfish community.
“I kind of had a bunch of different goals for myself,” Hoopman said in describing this season. “My main goal was, honestly, just to grow as a person and as a leader.” She would like to lead businesses and start her own business in the future.
Recording a 1,000th career attacking kill this season was special for Hoopman. She cited other highlights including Mariah Robinson’s 500th career attacking kill, plus Karly Marx and Haedyn Rhoades reaching 1,000 digs and 1,000 set assists for their careers.
What will Hoopman remember about her time in the Yellow Jackets’ program?
“The people I’ve gotten to meet are the most top-tier people I could have ever met,” Hoopman said.
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — BHSU: Madison Hoopman 7, Aiyana Byrd 7, Abigail Renner 4. CSU-Pueblo: Payton Van Veen 12.
The Yellow Jackets fell three games to zero to UC-Colorado Springs on Friday night. Scores were 25-18, 25-23, and 25-20.
In assessing the weekend, Davis said, the team is not really playing with the needed level of confidence.
“That’s just all in getting extra reps (repetitions) and doing more,” Davis said in describing how teams go about trying to gain confidence. “While we do have five seniors, we are still a very young team. That’s just going to come with time.”
Black Hills State is scheduled to visit Colorado Mines on Friday, Nov. 4 and Chadron State on Saturday, Nov. 5, to end its season.
“We definitely want to come home with two more wins,” Hoopman said. “We just want to be able to enjoy our time together as much as possible.”
