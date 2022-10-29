Jacket VB team drops home finale

Madison Hoopman of Black Hills State University goes for the attacking kill against CSU-Pueblo’s Kendall Harrington. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University ended the home portion of its volleyball schedule by falling to fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent CSU-Pueblo, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-11, 25-13, and 25-15.

“They just didn’t make a whole lot of errors tonight,” Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach Bree Davis said in describing CSU-Pueblo players. “I think we did, so it’s hard to come back from.”

