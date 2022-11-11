bhp sports.jpg
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) released its lists for First Team All-Academic and RMAC Honor Roll on Tuesday afternoon. Listings include one student-athlete from Black Hills State who was named RMAC First Team and six named to the RMAC Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom and on the court.

 Black Hills State finished 4-14 in the conference, 5-21 overall. The Yellow Jackets fell three games to zero to Colorado Mines on Nov. 4 and outlasted Chadron State three games to two on Nov. 5 to end the season.

