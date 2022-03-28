SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University split a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s softball doubleheader against Metro State-Denver, Saturday, in Spearfish. Metro State earned a 10-5 victory in the opener. Black Hills State responded with a 6-3 victory in the second contest.
Game One
Black Hills State took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Crystal Amaral scored on a Gianna Haley single.
Tyler Whitlock followed with a three-run home run. Haley, Shayla Tuschen, and Whitlock came home as the Yellow Jackets’ edge grew to 4-0 in the second.
Metro State-Denver cut the margin to 4-1 in the third when Rebecca Gonzales scored on a Shelby Robb double.
Black Hills State responded with a single run in its half of the third. Lizzy Johnson scored on Tuschen’s groudout to keep the Yellow Jackets ahead 5-1.
Metro State-Denver sent 14 batters to the plate during a fifth inning that featured eight runs on seven hits and two Black Hills State errors. The Roadrunners went ahead 9-5.
Mackenzie Jamieson scored on a Kami Grammerstorf single in the sixth as Metro State moved ahead 10-5.
Whitlock’s one-run, three-hit effort paced the Black Hills State offense. Haley added a run on two hits. Amaral took the pitching loss.
Audrey Burt claimed the pitching win for Metro State. Gonzales’ efforts included three runs and four hits.
Game Two
Bayleigh Hubbard’s three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a four-run rally and lifted the Yellow Jackets to the win.
Metro State gained the upper hand in the third frame. Kami Grammerstorf scored when Hannah DiFabio reached base on an error. The Roadrunners’ lead reached 2-0 as DiFabio scored on a Shelby Robb single.
Black Hills State got on the scoreboard in the fourth. Hubbard reached base on a one-out error, and Shayla Tuschen scored to bring the Yellow Jackets within 2-1.
Crystal Amaral’s two-out single in the fifth brought home Lizzy Johnson as Black Hills State forged a 2-2 tie.
Metro State claimed a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning when Jaiden Geist hit a two-out solo home run.
Johnson and Bell Luebken singled to open the bottom of the seventh for Black Hills State. A double-play ball moved Johnson to third base.
Tuschen singled to score Johnson and tie matters at three.
Gianna Haley singled to set the stage for Hubbard, whose hit cleared the fence in left-center field for the game winner. Tuschen, Haley and Hubbard sprinted home.
“We needed to win this for us in our year of growth,” Hubbard said about team discussions following the first game. In describing what pitch she sought, she said, “I looked for a strike, either inside or outside.”
Black Hills State moved to 6-12 in the conference, 8-12 overall, after Saturday’s win. Hubbard said head coach Aubrey Voboril wants the players to build a family.
“She holds us to a very high standard,” Hubbard said in describing Voboril’s influence.
Johnson turned in a two-run, two-hit performance for the Yellow Jackets. Tuschen emerged with the pitching win.
Julia Heitz took the pitching loss for Metro State, who received one run and one hit apiece from Geist and Grammerstorf.
“We showed a whole lot of grit and a lot of love for each other. We want to compete,” Black Hills State head coach Aubrey Voboril said.
Voboril went on to say the Yellow Jackets had big hits when needed, and the players knew their teammates would pick up one another.
“They have bought into the practice pace,” Voboril said in describing how the players have responded to her, in her first season here. “They want to be in the moment.”
