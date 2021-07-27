Isaac Taylor steps down as Post 164 baseball coach

SPEARFISH — Isaac Taylor has stepped down as the Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball coach.
“The last two years here have been incredible. They offered me my first head coaching job and I am super, super grateful for it,” said Taylor. “It’s been an awesome experience. I have had a lot of fun. I think we made some great strides the two years I was here.”
Taylor said he and his family are moving to North Dakota.
“I am taking a teaching job up in North Dakota. I am not sure where I will be coaching, but I will be teaching health and PE (physical education) up there,” Taylor said.
Taylor just finished up his second season as Post 164’s head coach.
Post 164 finished 27-34 this season, after going in 10-21 in 2020.
A search for a new coach is underway.
Spearfish Post 164 American Legion President Matt Kemp said they are taking applications for a new head coach.
Resume and a cover letter can be sent to: Spearfishbaseball@hotmail.com
