Irrigator boys’ basketball sets foundation for future

NEWELL — Newell High School’s boys’ basketball team changed its offensive and defensive systems in 2021-22 under head coach Paul McLaughlin, who was guiding the Irrigators for the first time.
McGlaughlin replaced Steven Schoenfish, who was the interim coach for the 2020-21 season.
“We were a very young team, but I saw a lot of improvement,” McLaughlin said.
He added the squad’s 1-17 record did not really show the fundamentals and overall behavior that showed considerable growth.
Lack of experience emerged as a major concern heading into the season.
McLaughlin cited players’ eagerness to learn as the main team strength.
The Irrigators dropped their season opener 73-21 to Hill City. A 44-35 conquest of Bison squared Newell’s record at 1-1.
Newell endured a 16-game skid lasting the rest of the season.
A 65-41 loss to eighth-seeded Tiospaye Topa in the Region 8B tournament ended the campaign for the Irrigators, who were seeded ninth.
The Irrigators scored a season-high 53 points against Dupree (a 73-53 setback), and fell to Edgemont by only one point, 33-32.
Newell’s season-long evolution also featured a lot more discipline, according to McLaughlin.
“I saw us being able to try to control the tempo of a game, which I didn’t see at the beginning of the year,” he said.
On-court highlights for McLaughlin centered on the squad competing towards the end of games. He said Newell was able to make opponents readjust during those times.
McLaughlin said sophomore Justin Yates showed considerable improvement throughout the season.
The coach added junior Colton Burtzlaff emerged as a presence under the basket and showed a lot of potential for next season.
Jaden Tennis represented the senior class on the Irrigators’ season-ending roster. McLaughlin said Tennis scored quite a number of points and emerged as a defensive threat because of his agility.
Chase VanDerBoom played for the Irrigators in four or five games. McLaughlin said VanDerBoom worked every day, and his hustle could not be doubted.
McLaughlin expressed hope in getting a summer program going.
“We’re still going to be returning a relatively young squad,” McLaughlin said in looking toward the future. He envisions a number of sophomores, along with two seniors.
