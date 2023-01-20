Iron Creek Pond Hockey Tournament Saturday

Last year was the first ever Iron Creek Classic Pond Hockey Tournament. Players represented Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis. This event serves as a fundraiser for the Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — Spearfish will host the second annual Iron Creek Classic Pond Hockey Tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at Iron Creek Lake south of Spearfish.

Pond hockey is played on rinks 80 feet long and 40 feet wide, with a wooden boundary keeping the puck in play.

