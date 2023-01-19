SPEARFISH — Spearfish will host the second annual Iron Creek Classic Pond Hockey Tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at Iron Creek Lake south of Spearfish.
Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association President Mark Kazmer said the day was very successful all the way around. He added the team numbers worked out well, but something else added to the day.
“I was absolutely stunned by the amount of spectators that we had,” Kazmer said. He estimated the number to be between 100 and 150.
Seven teams comprised the Upper Division. BES Lighting of Rapid City captured top honors by outscoring the Road Kill in the final contest.
Another Rapid City squad — the Midwest Men — finished first in the four-team Lower Division. It defeated the NoRegretzkys in the championship game.
The Lower Division teams used a round-robin format and played a total of seven games. Upper Division teams played a double-elimination format for a total of 14 games.
Players represented Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis — and an unexpected locale, thanks to a Sturgis resident.
“Four of his friends all lived in Arizona,” Kazmer said. “They all came up for the tournament.”
Pond hockey is played on rinks 80 feet long and 40 feet wide, with a wooden boundary keeping the puck in play.
Three players per team are on the ice at one time; goaltenders are not used.
A wooden goal is set at each end. Players have to propel the puck through one of two narrow holes, just slightly larger than a puck, to score a goal.
Playing time for each game features a pair of 10-minute halves. No checking is allowed during play.
Thirteen teams have pre-registered for the tournament, but a concept called “free agent signup” could boost that total to 15. Free agent signup is for participants who want to play but do not have a team.
Each squad will carry a minimum of three players and a maximum of eight. Three players are on the ice at all times, and goaltenders are not used.
Entry fees run $400 per team. Players will receive an event T-shirt, food, and beverages throughout the day.
This event serves as a fundraiser for the Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association. Silent auction items will also be featured.
Association past president Mark Kazmer said Tuesday at least three rinks are being prepared.
He put the upper number at five or six, depending on the final number of teams registered.
The 40- by 80-foot rink dimensions were used last year, and Kazmer said that size will increase a bit for this year.
“We felt it was just a little too tight,” he said of the decision to boost the size.
