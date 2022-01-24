IRON CREEK LAKE — Eleven adult teams in two divisions played an approximate total of 21 games on three rinks Saturday as the Iron Creek Classic pond hockey tournament made its debut on Iron Creek Lake south of Spearfish.
Pond hockey is played on rinks 80 feet long and 40 feet wide, with a wooden boundary keeping the puck in play. Three players per team are on the ice at one time, with no goaltenders.
A wooden goal set at each end. Players had to propel the puck through one of two narrow holes, just slightly larger than a puck, to score a goal.
Playing time for each game featured a pair of 10-minute halves. No checking is allowed during play.
Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association President Mark Kazmer said the day was very successful all the way around. He added the team numbers worked out well, but something else added to the day.
“I was absolutely stunned by the amount of spectators that we had,” Kazmer said. He estimated the number to be between 100 and 150.
Kazmer said the tournament shows that Spearfish and the Northern Hills show a high level of interest in hockey. “That only reaffirms our thoughts that we need to go all in and make sure that a rink is built,” he added.
This event served as a fundraiser for the association. Kazmer said Saturday it is not known for certain how much money was raised.
Seven teams comprised the Upper Division. BES Lighting of Rapid City captured top honors by outscoring the Road Kill in the final contest.
Another Rapid City squad — the Midwest Men — finished first in the four-team Lower Division. It defeated the NoRegretzkys in the championship game.
The Lower Division teams used a round-robin format and played a total of seven games. Upper Division teams played a double-elimination format for a total of 14 games.
Players represented Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis — and an unexpected locale, thanks to a Sturgis resident.
“Four of his friends all lived in Arizona,” Kazmer said. “They all came up for the tournament.”
Board members assembled the rinks last week. They made a hole in the ice and proceeded to flood the rink for four consecutive afternoons.
Kazmer recalled it snowed on that fourth night, and the resulting slush froze.
“To be able to pull this tournament off was an absolute miracle compared to what the ice looked like yesterday (Friday) at this time,” Kazmer said. “They did an amazing job in getting the ice playable for the tournament. “I can’t thank them enough.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.