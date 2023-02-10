Front row from the left: Trevor Rombough, Gabe Adams, and Owen Servaty; BES Lighting earned the Upper Division championship of the second annual Iron Creek Classic pond hockey tournament. Team members are, back row from the left: Ryan Nelson, Travis Schubauer, and Dustin Meyer. Front row from the left: Eric Umbach and Pepe Headlee Jr. Courtesy photos
The No Regretzkys celebrate their Lower Division title of the second annual Iron Creek Classic pond hockey tournament held Jan. 21. This was the squad’s first title. Team members are, back row from the left: Ricky Jendry, Dennis Servaty, Ryan Crotty, and Christian Pfeifle.
IRON CREEK LAKE — The second annual Iron Creek Classic pond hockey tournament, held Jan. 21, featured 16 teams in two divisions playing for top honors.
BES Lighting defeated the Dekes of Hazard 9-7 for its second straight championship in the Upper Division, which featured 10 Adult A and B teams.
The No Regretzkys outscored the CPA’s (Certified Public Assassins) 8-5 for their first title in the Lower Division. Six teams comprised that field.
Pond hockey is played on rinks roughly 80 feet long and 40 feet wide, with wooden boards keeping the puck in play. Three players per team are on the ice at one time.
A wooden goal rests at each end. Players have to propel the puck through one of two narrow holes, roughly twice the diameter of a puck, to score a goal.
Games feature a pair of 10-minute halves. No checking is allowed during play.
Upper Division semifinal games pitted the Dekes of Hazard against the Dakota Jackalopes, with BES Lighting battling the Ch’Nookies. BES Lighting and the Dekes of Hazard won close games to reach the final.
The CPA’s and No Regretzkys brought the top two seeds, respectively, into the championship game.
“The real winners are our area youth skaters, though,” Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association President Blake Durfee said. “With sponsorships, registration fees, and the silent auction, we will have raised somewhere in the neighborhood of $8,000.”
Preparation of the rinks and ice started a couple of weeks before the tournament.
“We pre-assemble sections of our side boards prior to taking them out to the lake,” tournament director Dennis Servaty said. “Then, we have about 10 days of ice prep.”
Servaty said a board member built a homemade Zamboni, which is a machine used to resurface ice for skating. He added the volunteers were amazing.
Association members will now take a couple of weeks to regroup, with planning for next year to start next month.
“We are always looking for more volunteers,” Servaty said. “This is a great group to be a part of; we’re having fun and helping youth hockey at the same time.”
Youth skaters re-entered the spotlight on Jan. 28, at the Association’s youth clinic restart. They have the opportunity to skate every Saturday through March 4.
Servaty said the youth are why the Association undertakes its efforts.
“Several of our youth skaters were up here on the kids’ rink we prepared,” Servaty said. “They want to play hockey, and we want to make that happen for the Northern Hills community.”
