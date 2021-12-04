Injuries mar Spearfish Volleyball season

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s volleyball team endured injuries to key players during a 2020-21 season ending with four wins and 22 losses.
“We had to have perseverance to finish our season strong,” Spartans’ head coach Christine Skoglund said in reviewing the campaign. “I also loved the fine performances from our younger players and how they stepped up when needed.”
The top 16 teams qualified for the Class AA SoDak 16 event. Spearfish finished 19th.
Skoglund said player height, strong hitters, and a lot of returning experience marked team strengths going into the season. She added perseverance and mental toughness posed the biggest concerns.
Spearfish defeated Red Cloud three games to one in its season opener. An eight-match slide preceded a victory over Lead-Deadwood (three games to one) as the Spartans moved to 2-8.
Spearfish fell to Mitchell and Douglas (both three games to zero) at its home triangular. The Spartans held off Sturgis Brown (three games to two) and swept Custer (three games to zero) and improved to 4-10.
A three-games-to-two loss to Douglas ended Spearfish’s season.
Injuries naturally played a key role in the Spartans’ evolution this season.
Middle hitter Karstin DuPont was injured at season’s start. Outside hitter Maria Bouman suffered the same fate midway through the season, followed by right-side hitter KyleeJo Symonds toward season’s end.
“We therefore needed to find a new-found team chemistry three times among all of the personnel changes,” Skoglund said. She added that is not easy to do in volleyball.
“I was very proud of our team for forging ahead through all of the changes,” Skoglund said.
Skoglund cited Stella Marcus and Callie Wince as on-court highlights.
Marcus led Spearfish in attacking kills. Skoglund said the senior adapted quite well to playing as an outside hitter and middle hitter. Wince paced the team in digs and played very well as the libero, Skoglund said.
Skoglund said middle hitter Brylee Grubb improved the most over the season. “She did a tremendous job blocking and emerged as an on-court leader and motivator,” she added.
Faith Steedley, Antonia Hill, Samantha Allred, Symonds, and Marcus represented the senior class. Skoglund said the quintet played an important role during the season.
“They contributed to all aspects of our rotations and playing time,” Skoglund said. She added they played front-row and back-row positions.
Skoglund added the seniors needed to be flexible in changing positions, playing different rotations, and helping younger players assimilate into team chemistry.
The program boasts a bright future, according to Skoglund. She said the sub-varsity squads played well, showed mental toughness, and showed a lot of team chemistry.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.