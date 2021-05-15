Inhofer pitches no-hitter; Scoopers sweep twin bill

RAPID CITY — The Sturgis Brown Scoopers’ baseball team ended the regular season with big wins in Thursday’s double header action at McKeague Field in Rapid City.
Scores were 21-0 in three innings and 10-3 in seven innings. Sturgis Brown’s Ridge Inhofer threw a no-hitter with three walks and five strikeouts. He faced 12 batters in the three-inning game.
“We have been struggling with the approach at the plate, and this was a good team for us to hone in on that. We had a couple days of really good practice with living pitching off our mound, a little bit better than just swinging in the cage, and so I was really happy with the approaches we took to the plate tonight,” Scoopers’ head coach Dom Bradford said.
In the second inning of the first game, the Scoopers had 18 players at bat with the first two players up both being put out.
“We were hitting the ball really well, but they also missed a few plays that they had opportunity to, and so we just capitalized on that,” said Bradford. “We got the 12 runs with two outs, and that comes back to the approach and the next-guy-up mentality we have been focusing on with playoffs starting next week.”
The Scoopers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first before scoring five runs in the second and 12 in the third. David Anderson had two triples and scored two runs.
Other Scoopers scoring in the first game against the Douglas Patriots were RJ Andrzjewski (four runs), Ridge Inhofer (four), Kaden Olson (four), Owen Cass (two), Cain Peters (two), Thor Sundstrom (one), Connor Cruickshank (one) and Hunter Janzen (one).
David Anderson threw 90 pitches in the second game and had 12 strikeouts to go with three walks and three hits. Sundstrom came in the game in the seventh inning for the save.
Sturgis Brown held the Patriots scoreless until the seventh inning where they scored three runs for the 10-3 final
The Scoopers are now 10-10 on the season and are 10th in the SoDak 16. It looks like the team will have its first playoff game in Sioux Falls or Harrisburg next Saturday.
