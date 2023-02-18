SPEARFISH — The Northern Hills Bowhunters Club (NHBC) will be offering an Indoor 3D archery open shoot Sunday, at Spearfish Rec & Aquatics Center, at 122 Recreation Lane, in Spearfish.
The times of the open shoot will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is open to the public and is a family friendly archery shoot to beat the cold weather, and shoot indoors.
“We have the indoor shoots during the wintertime, and we do one a month usually starting in January,” said Carson Weimer, the NHBC president.
Weimer said turnouts to the shoots have been good, but he’s looking to attract more people from both in, and out of the area.
“We probably see 60 shooters at these events, and we see a lot of people from Rapid City, and a lot from Sturgis and Belle Fourche. We see some from Newcastle (Wyo.), and as far as Billings (Mont.).”
Carson said the NHBC wants to offer the change to get more people to be involved with archery in the future.
“We put on these events for the people. We are a nonprofit organization. Right now our focus is on the club and making the shoots better,” Weimer said. “We just want to have archery available in Spearfish and the local area, and my hope for the future is to get an indoor archery range, in Spearfish.”
Admission to Sunday’s event is $20 per adult, $35 per couple, $35 per family, and $10 for youth 16-and-under.
The Northern Hill Bowhunters will also hold their annual raffle.
A raffle ticket is $30, and you could win: a guided turkey hunt from Double A Outfitters, choice of a bow (up to $1,400 MSRP) from Black Hills Archery; a Traeger 780 Pro from Knects in Spearfish; ALPS Hybrid X Pack fron SD RMEF; or a Blackstone Flat Top Grill; and a Vortex Diamond 10x50 Bimos.
The drawing will be held at 6 p.m. March 26.
All profits go to the Northern Hills Bowhunters to improve the Spearfish Archery Range on Christiansen Drive, as well as help the NHBC continue to grow and make improvements to the outdoor archery range on Christensen Drive, in Spearfish..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.