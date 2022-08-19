Increased sportsmanship among SDHSAA board goals for school year

PIERRE — At the South Dakota High School Activies Association (SDHSAA) July meeting, after discussing the need for better sportsmanship in high school athletics at its past meetings, the SDHSAA board of directors made increased sportsmanship one of its goals for the coming school year.
According to SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, the yearlong study will include looking at fan, coach and player behavior and try to formalize consequences for poor sportsmanship.
Guidance from the association could help local school administrators when they try to deal with unruly fans or undisciplined coaches and players, said board chairman Mark Murphy of Aberdeen.
Trying to figure out when to step in and ask a rowdy fan to leave is a tough call for administrators, said Jeff Danielsen of Watertown. “What’s the threshold for unruly behavior?” he asked.
“If we make a concerted effort, it’s going to make a big difference,” said board member Tom Culver of Avon.
Swartos said he sat at the scorer’s table at a basketball game and couldn’t believe some of the comments coming from the stands. Fans weren’t hesitant about screaming “out something about the official’s mother.”
Another goal is setting up a calendar committee that will study when state events are held.
