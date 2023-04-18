SPEARFISH —Black Hills State University (BHSU) has announced the hiring of John Hutchison as the new women’s soccer coach.
“I felt it (BHSU) is a program that has a lot of potential. I know things haven’t always been great in the past, but that doesn’t mean it always has to be that way,” said Hutchison. “It’s a stellar young program, and I was very fortunate to have a soccer program at Presentation College that needed a lot of turn around as well, and I was able to do that with the help and support of the players and staff.
“I feel there is a lot of similarities (between Black Hills State and Presentation) in terms of where the program was at BH, and what can be done to help it get to where it should be, Hutchison said.”
Hutchison spent four years at the helm of the Presentation College women’s soccer program, where the team went 12-41-8 during that time.
His teams improved each year at Presentation College, and they finished the 2022 season with 7-6-3 record.
Presentation College closed its athletic department at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Hutchison was a two-year member of the Columbia College men’s soccer team, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management.
He spent the first two years of his collegiate soccer career at Lincoln Land Community College.
He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Ottawa University.
Hutchison holds a United States Soccer Federation (USSF) “D” license as well as Level 1 and 2 NSCAA Goalkeeping certifications.
He currently resides in Spearfish with his wife, Lindsay and their dog, Dallas.
Hutchison said he has had a chance to meet the players.
I was out there (Spearfish) Thursday through Saturday of last week chatting with the players and all those kind of things. I felt it was important for me to be there so they could kind of physically see me,” said Hutchison.
Hutchison said he was pleased to hear most of the players would be staying in Spearfish over the summer to get ready for the fall season.
“Of course we will have preseason programs for all the commits and the returning players. Preseason is huge for soccer because we only get a couple of days when they get on campus to get them ready for games. So we definitely have a lot of work to do, and that shows the commitment of the girls, staying, and being in Spearfish for the summer,” said Hutchison. “That will go a a long way with working with the strength and conditioning coach to get themselves physically ready, and we have a couple of resources to get them technically ready at the same time.”
Hutchison replaces Andrew Conniff, who was 4-24-3 in two seasons as the BHSU soccer coach.
