John Hutchison BHSU soccer coach

John

Hutchison

BHSU soccer coach

SPEARFISH —Black Hills State University (BHSU) has announced the hiring of John Hutchison as the new women’s soccer coach.

“I felt it (BHSU) is a program that has a lot of potential. I know things haven’t always been great in the past, but that doesn’t mean it always has to be that way,” said Hutchison. “It’s a stellar young program, and I was very fortunate to have a soccer program at Presentation College that needed a lot of turn around as well, and I was able to do that with the help and support of the players and staff.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.