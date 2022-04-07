OPINION — I admired two sets of hunters in the park over the weekend.
I enjoyed it immensely even though I failed to bring my own binoculars, shotgun, or camera.
It was an impromptu outing with my wife where we were hoping for a bit of quiet time among the trees while listening to spring songbirds.
Just a little bonding time in the sunshine after a mild winter that felt a bit too long.
Hunting in the park is something of a mythical proposition for South Dakotans.
You apply most of your life for a license and if successful, get to pursue some of the largest bison, elk, or bighorn sheep found anywhere in the country.
A recent tally had Custer County and its namesake park as the top destination in the nation for Boone and Crockett bison trophies with more than 130.
The park also offers hunting for mountain lions, deer, turkey, and antelope with better odds for applicants.
Fairly recent changes ensure that we all can hunt in the park every year.
We just have to be willing to chase coyotes or gather shed antlers.
Coyote hunting is encouraged in order to manage numbers, and looking for shed antlers has seen an explosion in popularity.
Coyote fur prices have dropped by half this year from last, and the majority of furs have put in storage until better markets return.
Antlers on the other hand are having a strong season.
An unsettling article I read recently claimed that a visitor is now more than twice as likely to be greeted by a dog when they enter a home than by a child.
Pet owners admit to spending large sums on their animals, and deer and elk antlers are earning top dollar as chew toys for city fur-babies.
For years, hunting for sheds was illegal within Custer State Park boundaries.
Today under new direction, there are thousands of acres for shed hunting families to explore.
But the hunters I was watching this week were not after antlers or big game, nor was I in the Southern Hills.
Instead, I was killing time before an evening meeting.
Sitting and holding hands with my wife in the city park and watching the some of the first family outdoor adventures of the year.
Two little girls tumbled out of the playground, each wearing shorts and tennis shoes in the unusually warm weather.
The eldest might have been 5 and the youngest 3.
Their faces were filled with delight at the lack of restriction and the joy found in running and screaming without parental intervention.
Mom came closely behind but tried not to intervene too much.
The more energy they burned in the park, the less she would have to deal with later at home.
A pair of wood ducks waddled towards the creek with apprehension.
The little girls locked on to their bright colors with a grin and gave chase. The little ducks hit second gear, but still tried to maintain dignity in their escape.
The advancing giggle factories mimicked their walk right on their mini duck heels.
While the eldest girl seemed to lose her wind and power down, the youngest would not give up the chase despite mom’s warnings to stop.
She was as hot on her trail as any buffalo or lion hunter and was not going to quick until she had her hot little hands on a tail feather.
Mom finally caught up to her daughter and the ducks abandoned the ground and ended the chase by taking flight.
The happy little hunter showed no decrease in happiness.
Her smile lit up the entire park even in the bright spring sunshine.
Her joyous looks were infectious, and my interest only grew when she discovered a pair of Canadian geese trying to hide from her attention.
The birds were taller than she was.
I had just settled in to watch round two knowing that geese can have an attitude and little Miss Sunshine might have bitten off more than she could chew when a jogger with an unleashed doodle discovered that even the calmest of dogs can’t help themselves when it comes to a squirrel hunt.
It’s in their nature.
Soon geese and ducks and squirrels, children, dogs, and joggers were all engaged in a curious dance.
They weaved through each other’s paths, laughing, barking, yelling and honking while being quietly observed by a herd of hesitant whitetail deer, waiting their turn at the new green grasses.
I had to leave for my meeting, but so enjoyed the show. I love a good hunt.
