SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch of Independence League Baseball, have announced that Jarrett Hunt (head coach) and Anthony Peterson (assistant coach) will return afor the 2023 season.

“Jarrett and Anthony were brought in a little over half way through our season last summer, which can be a tough situation to navigate,” said Eric Schmidt, Sasquatch owner/gm. “They immediately earned the respect of our players and, led our squad on to win the second half of the season and   to our second consecutive appearance in the league championship series.”

