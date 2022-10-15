SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch of Independence League Baseball, have announced that Jarrett Hunt (head coach) and Anthony Peterson (assistant coach) will return afor the 2023 season.
“Jarrett and Anthony were brought in a little over half way through our season last summer, which can be a tough situation to navigate,” said Eric Schmidt, Sasquatch owner/gm. “They immediately earned the respect of our players and, led our squad on to win the second half of the season and to our second consecutive appearance in the league championship series.”
Hunt currently serves as a graduate assistant baseball coach at Montana State University-Billings.
He played baseball at William Penn University (2018–21), where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in digital communications with a minor in business management.
While competing for William Penn, Hunt set the career records for hits (162) and runs scored (117).
In 2019 he was a key contributor as William Penn won its first Heart of America Conference Championship.
Hunt was awarded the Gold Glove as a first baseman and earned all-conference recognition.
In 2021 he was named to the All-Heart postseason tournament team again receiving all-conference honors.
From 2018-21 Hunt was named to the Heart of America all-academic team, and in 2020, Hunt was selected to the NAIA all-academic team.
Prior to William Penn, Hunt began his collegiate playing career at Utah State University Eastern in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.
He graduated with his associate of science degree.
While at Eastern Utah, Hunt pitched and played first base, and in 2017 he received honors as the SWAC player of the week and pitcher of the week on separate occasions.
In 2018, he was named to the all-region first team as a first baseman and was also named to the NJCAA all-academic second team.
“I am beyond grateful to get the opportunity to come back for a full season with the Sasquatch. I’m looking forward to coaching some talented young men on the field and putting on a show for the great people of Spearfish,” Hunt said.
Peterson comes from Utah State, where he has been an assistant coach for the club baseball team since 2019, winning region titles every year he’s been there.
They are coming off a fourth place finish at the National Club Baseball Association World Series last spring in Greenwood, S.C., and a Northern Pacific Conference title.
Peterson specializes in defensive instruction with a focus on infielders.
In 2022, he helped coach second team All-American shortstop Braydon Howard, and third team All-American third baseman Buddy Young. He also assists with hitting and pitching.
Peterson, a graduate of Utah State University, played college baseball at Salt Lake Community College, before medically retiring after his sophomore season.
Peterson prepped at Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum, Utah, where he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams.
Peterson was a 2014 pre-season baseball Under Armor All-American and earned All-State honors his senior year at Mountain Crest.
“I’m excited to welcome Jarrett and Anthony back this summer as we look to bring a championship to Spearfish. We are already actively recruiting and signing players” said Schmidt. “You can expect a good mix of familiar faces, in addition to some exciting newcomers.”
You can follow the Sasquatch on social media for player signing announcements every Thursday.
The Sasquatch will begin their 5th season in late May.
