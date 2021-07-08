Horseheads and Sasquatch game suspended due to rain

SPEARFISH — The Expedition League baseball game between the Casper Horseheads and the Spearfish Sasquatch was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to rain, Wednesday night, in Spearfish.
“The game will be picked up from where it was left off when play was suspended and will be played from that through nine innings,” said Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch owner/general manager. “After that game is completed there will be another seven-inning game.”
The completion of Wednesday night’s suspended game begins at 5:35 p.m. today, with Casper having a runner on first base, no outs and the game tied 5-5.
The second game starts 20 minutes after that game is completed, and will be a seven-inning game.
Schmidt said those fans with tickets for tonight’s game are welcome to come and see the completion of the suspended game.
He added, “For those fans who attended Wednesday night’s game and have questions about their ticket, we ask that they please check the Sasquatch’s various media sites for more information.”
Casper jumped out to a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning.
Spearfish got a three-run home run from Charles McAdoo, followed by a solo home run by Seth Surrett to tie things at 5-5.
The Horseheads came to bat in the top of the fifth and a runner on base when the heavy rains and lightning came, and play was suspended.
