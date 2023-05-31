The Back When They Bucked event was held Sunday, at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds. Pictured clockwise from the top left: Tana Johnston works to rope the calf during the breakaway roping event. She finished two go-rounds in a total time of 5.6 seconds for the top spot; Visalia, Calif., bronc rider Lefty Holman puts the finishing touches on an 87-point ride earning him first place in the average; Belle Fourche’s Charlie Henwood competes in the high school breakaway roping, and finished this go-round in 13.1 seconds; Cade Costell of Newell collected 75 points to win the high school saddle bronc event; and Zachary Dallas of Las Cruces, N.M., rides the bronc named Joker Poker during Sunday’s short go-round. An 86-point ride helped him finish second in the average. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
The Back When They Bucked event was held Sunday, at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds. Pictured clockwise from the top left: Tana Johnston works to rope the calf during the breakaway roping event. She finished two go-rounds in a total time of 5.6 seconds for the top spot; Visalia, Calif., bronc rider Lefty Holman puts the finishing touches on an 87-point ride earning him first place in the average; Belle Fourche’s Charlie Henwood competes in the high school breakaway roping, and finished this go-round in 13.1 seconds; Cade Costell of Newell collected 75 points to win the high school saddle bronc event; and Zachary Dallas of Las Cruces, N.M., rides the bronc named Joker Poker during Sunday’s short go-round. An 86-point ride helped him finish second in the average. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.