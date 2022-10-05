Grace Clooten (Belle Fourche volleyball): In matches this past week, Clooten had 12 blocks, 19 kills, and four digs. In a match against Aberdeen Roncalli, Clooten had 10 blocks. One of which came after she recorded a dig on the opposite side of the court.

Brady Hartwig (Spearfish football): On offense Hartwig completed 7 out of 10 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, and he ran the ball 10 times for 25 yards. On defense he had 13 tackles and four of those were tackles for loss, and he recovered a fumble. He punted the ball three times for 105 yards averaging 35 yards a punt.

Jozi Dana (Spearfish volleyball) Dana led the team in stats which helped the team collect the four set win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday, where she recorded nine kills, 10/10 serves with one ace, serve received was a 2.4, and she added nine digs.

Ryan Rantapaa (Lead-Deadwood football): In Lead-Deadwood’s 40-6 over Custer in the Prospector Bowl, Rantapaa had 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns’; he caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown; and on defense he made 12 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one fumble recovery.

