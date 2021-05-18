BELLE FOURCHE — Some of the toughest walleye fisherman from the area battled through drastic weather changes and a tough bite to compete in the High Plains Anglers 44th Annual Center of the Nation Walleye Tournament on the Belle Fourche Reservoir during Mother’s Day weekend.
Eighty teams trolled, jigged, and rigged across the 8,000-acre reservoir in search of seven fish each day. Although reports of high numbers of fish being caught the “keeper” Walleye proved they can be elusive when they want to as the teams weighed an average of 3.8 fish total for the two-day event.
Day one brought in the biggest fish of the tournament. It tipped the scales at 6.6 pounds and earned Joe Loll and Kevin Farmer the Big Fish award, securing a second-place overall finish at 14.2 total pounds.
Once the day one weigh-ins were complete, tournament participants shared fishing stories while enjoying a meal prepared by club members. Also, any kids in attendance had the opportunity to take part in a kids’ fishing clinic conducted by club members. This was sponsored in part by the Future Anglers Foundation and National Professional Anglers Association.
Approximately 10 kids got to take home a rod/reel combos and a T-shirt after they learned about fish identification, fish anatomy, water safety and aquatic invasive species. Day two brought rain and strong winds, which made an already challenging bite even more difficult. This didn’t keep the anglers from grinding it out and bringing some decent bags of fish to the scales.
In the end, it was Ryan Harvey and Jerod Crandall taking home first place with 14.3 pounds. The remaining top 10 were as follows:
2nd Joe Loll/Kevin Farmer
3rd Bill Blickensderfer/Loren Kasuske
4th Ryan Fredericksen/Lori Fredericksen
5th Blake Sandidge/Blayne Sandidge
6th Marly Borup/Scott Borup Jr.
7th Jason Geuke/Brian Geuke
8th Rod Malo/Ryan Malo
9th Eric Johner/Steve Meyer
10th Fred Tschetter/Brad Tschetter
The High Plains Anglers (HPA) is a local non-profit fishing club. It operates to benefit the communities and youth within our area through fundraisers, scholarships and fishing/outdoor activities.
The club also strives annually to improve fishing opportunities, access and utilities at the Belle Fourche Reservoir. The club would like to say thank you to everyone who made this year’s event a success. This would include sponsors, participants, volunteers, S.D. Game, Fish, and Parks and club members.
Be sure to follow HPA on Facebook and Instagram for future events and activities.
