LEAD — A unique viewing experience filled with a variety of fun obstacles that will challenge riders’ skill and endurance will characterize the third annual Hidden Valley Hare Scramble this weekend.
Organized as a fundraiser for the Northern Hills Recreation Association, the event will feature motocross racers of all ages navigating through a series of obstacles on an approximate four-mile course. Dustin Heupel, president of the Northern Hills Recreation Association, said while most hare scrambles are longer, this one makes up for length with its unique layout of technical riding. The course includes a rock garden, tight trees in the forest, open meadows, giant tires, logs and some jumps.
Riders will all compete for cash purses.
“It honestly has a little bit of everything, which is pretty unique for a hare scramble,” Heupel said.
This weekend’s event will be held on both Saturday and Sunday, with races starting at 9 a.m. both days. On Saturday the youngest riders will compete, with a class for racers on 65 cc’s and under, and a class for 150 cc’s and under. Then on Sunday the older riders will compete, with a C class for beginners, a B class for intermediate, and an A class for pro riders.
Heupel said the event is purposely held on the same weekend as Deadwood motocross, in an effort to get some of those riders to come have some fun on the hare scramble course. This year organizers are hoping to attract about 75 riders or more.
“If we give an opportunity on Sunday, a lot of (riders) are in town,” Heupel said. “They stay the night on Saturday and a lot of them come out and race with us on Sunday morning.”
For spectators, Heupel said the Hidden Valley Hare Scramble is an ideal event for viewing, especially for anyone who may not be familiar with hare scrambles. This year, as in previous years, Heupel said there will be no entrance fee for spectators.
“It’s pretty interesting,” he said. “If anybody wants to kind of see a little more of what they’re about, this is a super good one to come and watch because with it being a shorter course, and we have a little obstacle field area that becomes the spectator area. It’s super spectator friendly becauses we loop them through this field. They come in and out of that throughtout the race, so people can actually see riders as far as if they’re passing or if they’re losing ground. They get to watch the race a little bit more. Last year we had a couple hundred spectators, easily.”
Heupel said the event is the Northern Hills Recreation Association’s last event of the calendar year. Jason and Leah Wichterman, owners of the Hidden Valley Campground, do most of the legwork to build the racing course through the campground.
“Jason does an amazing job setting up this course,” he said. “It’s all set up by Hidden Valley. We provide some of the materials, but he does all of the legwork, which is tremendous.”
The Hidden Valley Hare Scramble is sponsored by the Hidden Valley Camground, Steel Wheel Campground, the city of Lead, and various local motorcycle shops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.