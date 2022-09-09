bhp
LEAD — A unique viewing experience filled with a variety of fun obstacles that will challenge riders’ skill and endurance will characterize the third annual Hidden Valley Hare Scramble this weekend.

Organized as a fundraiser for the Northern Hills Recreation Association, the event will feature motocross racers of all ages navigating through a series of obstacles on an approximate four-mile course. Dustin Heupel, president of the Northern Hills Recreation Association, said while most hare scrambles are longer, this one makes up for length with its unique layout of technical riding. The course includes a rock garden, tight trees in the forest, open meadows, giant tires, logs and some jumps.

