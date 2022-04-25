Hendrick sets BHSU record at Colorado meet

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s Hannah Hendrick set a school record as the Yellow Jackets wrapped up their pre-conference slate at the Jack Christiansen Invitational, Friday and Saturday.
Hendrick cleared 12 feet 11.50 inches in the women’s pole vault to set a new school record, place second at the meet, and improve on her NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard. That height ties her for 19th in the nation.
The effort of Hendrick broke the school mark of 12 feet 10 inches that teammate Whitney Scott set in 2019. Scott cleared 12-3.50 to meet the provisional qualifying standard and place third.
Black Hills State placed first in the men’s 4x100-meter relay. Frank Becker, Nicholas Hale, Shane McGraw, and Mason Sartain combined for a time of 45.09 seconds.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State finishers follow. Only those events with Yellow Jackets in the top eight are listed.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
100-meter hurdles
1 Jahzara Davis (Colorado State) 14.50 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Sophie Curtis 15.98.
100-meter dash
1 Marybeth Sant-Price (unattached) 11.29 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Breanne Fuller 12.29, 7 Abby Goebel 14.16, 8 Hannah Struble 14.18.
400-meter hurdles
1 Gabby Drube (Wyoming) 1 minute 4.10 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Sophie Curtis 1:07.42, 4 Hannah Struble 1:13.27.
200-meter dash
1 Lauren Gale (Colorado State) 23.07 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Breanne Fuller 25.17, 6 Abby Goebel 29.18, 7 Breanna Paul 29.77.
High jump
1 Maria Creech (unattached) 5 feet 8 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Kendra McDonald 5-0.25.
Pole vault
1 Celyn Stermer (Colorado State) 13 feet 3.50 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Hannah Hendrick 12-11.50, 3 Whitney Scott 12-3.50.
Discus
1 Gabby McDonald (Colorado State) 174 feet 0 inches. Black Hills State: 8 Kyla Sawvell 132-10.
Shot put
1 Gabby McDonald (Colorado State) 51 feet 5 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Kyla Sawvell 46-8.25, 8 Makayla Friederich 38-11.50.
Hammer throw
1 Tarynn Bown (Colorado State) 201 feet 10 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Kyla Sawvell 184-8.
Javelin
1 Giulia Lodi (Wyoming) 140 feet 11 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Kitrie Frank 102-7, 7 Makayla Friederich 95-3.
MEN’S DIVISION
5,000-meter run
1 Jacob White (unattached) 15 minutes 6.87 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Hayden Grosz 15:33.81, 4 Marcos Valerio 15:39.09, 8 Lincoln Fleishman 16:28.13.
4x100-meter relay
1 Black Hills State 45.09 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Sean Geither (Air Force) 21.67 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Mason Sartain 22.18, 8 Shane McGraw 22.74.
High jump
1 Collin Schulz (Air Force) 6 feet 8 inches. Black Hills State: 4 (tie) Gunner Ramsey 6-0.
Pole vault
1 Nolan Ellis (unattached) 17 feet 7.50 inches. Black Hills State: 7 (tie) Ryan Foy 13-7.25, 7 (tie) Ben Marowf 13-7.25.
Long jump
1 Cory Taylor (Colorado State) 22 feet 9.25 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Reece Ullery 21-8, 6 (tie) Mario Guerrero 20-10.75.
Triple jump
1 Allam Bushara (Colorado State) 49 feet 7 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Mario Guerrero 44-10.25.
Discus
1 Adam Dawson (Colorado State) 179 feet 7 inches. Black Hills State: 5 Sully Mack 162-3, 7 Gevin Paas 158-4.
Hammer throw
1 Dominique Williams (Colorado) 198 feet 5 inches. Black Hills State: 7 Gevin Paas 175-7, 8 Sully Mack 165-3.
Javelin
1 Keith Oswald (Air Force) 182 feet 0 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 177-0, 5 Reece Ullery 141-1.
Black Hills State is slated to host the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.
Individuals interested in volunteering at this meet are asked to email colleen.mischke@bhsu.edu for opportunities.
