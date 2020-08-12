STURGIS — Shane Harkin was one of several hometown competitors at Monday’s professional hill climb event, held at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds.
The 24-year-old Sturgis resident competed in three classes: 250cc, 450cc, and 0-700cc. He started hill climbing in 2007 and entered the pro ranks in 2013.
“As a kid, I came and watched it, got hooked on it,” Harkin said in describing his start. “My family’s been on dirt bikes, so I got started with it.”
Harkin said when a motocross rider gets into a wreck, others run him over. He added hill climbing is less dangerous in that regard.
“There is always the thrill of it, to see if you can climb something,” Harkin said in further explaining the sport’s appeal to him.
He has competed in Billings, Mont., and other places but talked about what sets the Sturgis hill apart.
“It’s probably just all the technical stuff they cut into the hill,” Harkin said. “It’s not all natural; it’s kind of a man-made hill.” That includes dirt placed on top.
Harkin has cleared this hill many times and won a few classes here over the years.
“The hill climb has grown a lot over the past few years,” Harkin said. “It used to be just local riders. Now, you’ve got people coming in from North Dakota, Montana, all over the place.”
Harkin entered the pro ranks when he got on the bigger bikes and found success.
The biggest challenges in the amateur-pro transition centered on how the professionals set up their bikes, Harkin said. He added that setup is very technical, including how far the bikes extend and what tires are used.
As for Monday, Harkin said, everyone would be fighting for traction on top. He added it should be a good day for paddle tires, which resemble tractor tires and are designed for sand.
Scaling the hill remains one of the main goals for every rider. Harkin’s other aims are, as he put it, “Don’t tear myself up, and don’t tear up the bikes.”
Three main bikes are in Harkin’s hill climbing arsenal. They are a 250cc, 450cc, and 1995 CR 500.
Harkin said the 250 is a complete stock bike, and the 450 provides a lot of power. He described the CR 500 as “an old classic.”
Sponsors include his parents’ business, plus a Piedmont ranch.
“I’m usually the guy that rides in blue jeans and lace-up boots. I stick out,” Harkin said.
The day of a race finds Harkin trying to keep up his confidence. “Don’t let yourself get so worked up and over-think things,” he said.
Harkin recalled this year’s hill climbing event in Billings where he was on the hill roughly 30 minutes after arriving.
“That was nice,” he recalled. “I didn’t have too much time to think about it; I just went out, and it was fun.”
What does Harkin enjoy the most about hill climbing?
“I’d say, probably, when things work right,” he said. “Win or lose — if what you thought you could do that day worked, it’s a good day.”
Harkin said the sport’s mental side poses the biggest challenge for him. He described the importance of having a plan and sticking to it.
He competes in roughly six events during a typical season. His next event, tentatively, is in Montana in late August.
“It’s a good honor that they still put on this hill climb,” Harkin said in describing Sturgis.
“They put on a good show. It’s a lot of fun when you know a lot of the riders.”
