Hard-working Irrigator wrestlers grow

NEWELL — Newell varsity wrestling coach Dylan VanDerBoom always focuses on the work ethic and conditioning of his athletes.
All seven members displayed those qualities in 2021-22, with two qualifying for the state Class B tournament.
Irrigators’ head coach Dylan VanDerBoom said the team’s growth from five to seven members during the season really impressed him.
“Another thing that really impressed me was seeing how my three kids that have never wrestled before: how excited they are for next year,” VanDerBoom said.
Those athletes are sophomores Gavin Tesch, Abrym Heinert, and Colton Niles.
VanDerBoom said numbers always pose a concern.
He added the team is unable to compete in duals, but members can always work hard and score point in individual tournaments.
“I see the kids pushing it, year in and year out,” VanDerBoom said in describing his athletes’ conditioning and work ethic.
VanDerBoom said all athletes improved every week.
“We just put our noses to the grindstone, worked hard, and looked for the next best thing,” he said.
On-mat highlights included senior Chase VanDerBoom and sophomore Charlie Clements qualifying for the state B tournament.
Clements competed at 106 pounds, with VanDerBoom in the 145-pound weight class.
VanDerBoom said Clements endured a rough 2020-21 season (8-28 record) but had increased effort levels toward the end.
Clements finished second at the Stanley County tournament, and that started him toward a 22-17 mark.
“One thing that really helped him this year a lot is his neutral position,” coach VanDerBoom said in assessing Clements’ season. “He was really aggressive and took down some kids that probably he shouldn’t have taken down.”
Chase VanderBoom represented the senior class.
His final season included a 200th career victory and eventual school record for total wins at 205.
“He helped motivate everybody,” coach VanDerBoom said in describing Chase’s contributions. “Kids that got beat out were excited to watch Chase wrestle.”
Chase VanDerBoom also served as an excellent teammate and encouraged the others, according to coach VanDerBoom.
What does coach VanDerBoom see in the Irrigators’ future?
He said it will be tough to not have Chase VanDerBoom in the program.
“With the kids coming back next year, they know what I expect and what to do,” coach VanDerBoom said.
