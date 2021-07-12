SPEARFISH — Record numbers highlighted the Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon/5-Kilometer road race held Saturday morning. This event helps raise funds for the Northern Hills CASA Program.
“This was the best participation we’ve ever had,” Northern Hills CASA Executive Director Kate Kelley said. “We had almost 500 runners.”
COVID-19 canceled the live race in 2020, when a virtual route was the only one available. Kelley said that likely contributed to this year’s numbers.
“I spoke to people at the half marathon start,” Kelley said. “A lot of them said they just were trying to get out and do as many events this year as they could because they didn’t get to do them last year.”
Kelley said participant numbers increased in the week before the event, so there was a bit of a scramble to make sure enough buses were available. They were used to take half-marathon runners to the starting line at Savoy.
Saturday highlights for Kelley included a runner wearing a Spiderman outfit, one wearing a clown suit. She said many expressed how much they enjoyed the event.
A total of 305 runners finished the 13.1-mile half marathon. The Heroes 5-Kilometer Run/Walk featured 188 finishers.
Alec Baldwin of Clive, Iowa, emerged as the overall winner of the half marathon. His time was 1 hour, 8 minutes and 3 seconds.
Spearfish resident Jennifer De Hueck won the women’s half marathon in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 28 seconds.
The Heroes 5-Kilometer Run/Walk overall title went to Lemmon, S.D., resident Ismael Arzola. He turned in a time of 16 minutes 15 seconds.
Spearfish’s Jamie VanDeest earned the women’s title in the Heroes 5K. Her time was 20 minutes 30 seconds.
Top-10 finishers follow. Visit the itsyourrace.com website for full results.
HALF MARATHON
1 Alec Baldwin (Clive, Iowa) 1 hour 8 minutes 3 seconds
2 Matt Parker (Spearfish) 1:08:53
3 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 1:11:11
4 Josh Davis (Lamar, Colo.) 1:12:00
5 Tom Padmore (Rapid City) 1:15:06
6 Joseph Biehl (Bandera, Texas) 1:16:24
7 Alex Whitesell (Parkston, S.D.) 1:18:38
8 Braik Hurm (Gillette, Wyo.) 1:19:30
9 Joseph Zabel (Gillette, Wyo.) 1:19:39
10 Kurt Mohlman (Austin, Texas) 1:21:13
HEROES 5-KILOMETER
1 Ismael Arzola (Lemmon) 16 minutes 15 seconds
2 Andy VanDeest (Spearfish) 18:27
3 Jonah Pearson (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 18:35
4 Casey Nauta (Spearfish) 19:30
5 Elijah Robertson (Spearfish) 19:49
6 Jamie VanDeest (Spearfish) 20:30
7 Henry Carr (Longmont, Colo.) 20:42
8 Peyton VanDeest (Spearfish) 21:01
9 Hudson Selfridge (Rapid City) 21:35
10 Dave Pithan (North Sioux City, S.D.) 22:05
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.