Hahn to be inducted into into Spearfish H. S. Athletic Hall of Fame

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Activities Department is excited to announce its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, Karen Hahn.
Hahn was the Spearfish High School Activities Director from 2001-2015.
As the activities director, she supported the Spartans when they won the 2002 state Class AA boys basketball, 2003 state Class AA football, and 2011 State Class A girls cross country titles.
Hahn was part of the school expansion of the main gym, auxiliary gym, weight room, wrestling room, and high school commons area.
She introduced the White “S” award to celebrate athletes that have participated in three sports in all four years of high school.
She established the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003 and started a selection committee.
She represented the activities department on the Spearfish Parks and Rec Board.
Hahn was an active member of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, serving two terms as the athletic director representative on the Officials Advisory Committee.
She served as the state event director for 16 state championship events, eight Class AA/Class A golf meets, five Class A track and field meets, and three Class A girls basketball tournaments.
She received the Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year award in 2015 and the South Dakota High School Activities Association Distinguished Service Award in 2016.
“Karen is a role model to young women for her strength. She was my role model when I started, and she is still dedicated to the athletes of Spearfish,” said Stephanie Ornelas, the Spearfish High School activities director.
Hahn will be inducted into the hall of fame at a football game this fall, so her family can be present.
